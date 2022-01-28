Never regret anything, learn from it

Sympathy is extended to the family of Ray Britt.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Sherry Thash, Reathia Comans, Linda Ware, Brexley Ann Hunter, Carol Madden, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Rita Kennedy, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vancen, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Happy birthday to the following people: Jo Brown, Ashley McCann, Sean Hillman, Dewayne Hughes, Kayti Powell, Mark Gill, Michael Sistrunk, Cindy Buffington, Susan Jackson, Kellie Nickson, Liz Yates, Gail Ogletree.

A special happy birthday to three of my cousins, Imogene Brown (94) belated; Ann Clark (75); and Barbara Hardin (73). These are milestone birthdays for these ladies.

Bible study at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church will restart January 16. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Prayer – Do you pray? Everyone is invited to participate.

Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

Thought to ponder: “Never regret anything that has happened in your life. It cannot be changed, undone, or forgotten so take it as a lesson. Learn from it and move on.