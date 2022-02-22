Sympathy is extended to the family of Christine Goss.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Lyndzy Bounds.

Prayers for our family in the loss of our brother Jimmy Lathem.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Bryant Crosby, Cynthia Gibson Stuart, Jimmy Skelton, David Dennis, Gary Kiddy, Cullen McCoy, Emily Bright, Kyle Bankston,Sherry Thrash, Reathia Comans, Linda Ware, Brexley Ann Hunter, Carol Madden, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Rita Kennedy, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vancen, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Happy birthday to the following: Carleen Gilmore, Allison Dennis, Tiffany Comans, Amanda Griffin, Curtis Vance, Ange Wolverine, Rhonda Bailey, Jayden Lathem, Jessica Ingram, Ed Girling, Sarah Marshall, Wendy Clark, David Boxx, Rita Lott, Rylee Burke’s, Brittany Fedrick, Neal Ogletree.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Rd.) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Prayer – Do you pray? Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

Thought to ponder: “Actions prove who someone is, words just prove who they pretend to be.”