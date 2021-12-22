Share the Peace

Good Morning/Evening!

And all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them. But Mary treasured up all these things and pondered them in her heart. Luke2:18-19.

They were talking about Jesus, Mary’s baby boy, the Savior of the world. They had been anticipating the birth of the Messiah. And even today we should be in expectation of the coming of our Lord. This should be a week of loving “labor pains” of the birth of the reviving joy and peace of knowing and living in the presence (not presents) of Christ Jesus! Without Him there would be no Christmas; and after being the ultimate gift for us, He continues to give year round. Be thankful and share the peace of God to others.

This Christmas is going to be very different and difficult for many of us and our friends. And there are not any magical words to take away the ache of feeling alone and misplaced, but there is a God who can give comfort and allow us to say exactly what we are feeling to Him without being harshly judged, but only loved and cherished. I can say this from experience, God will send someone to your rescue to bring a smile to your face by just listening and remembering and under-

Continued next page.

standing!!!

We are praying for all the sick and shut-ins near and far. Our community names: Catherine Shepard; Joe Townsend; Joey Hunt; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Gail Johnson; Gloria Hughes; Nancy Hughes; John L. Evans; Sheila Fortune; Mae Kimble; Mary Denson; Kadarius Lewis; Elaine Thomas; Leslie Patrick; Mae Derricks; Mary Stowers; May Hunt; Dorothy Tullos; Dessie Evans; David Ickom; Mills Ledford and all their caregivers.

We pray for comfort and peace for the West; Franklin/Lofton; Williams/Parrott; and Evans families in their hour of sorrow. And to all the families suffering the loss of loved ones and property in the path of those tornadoes.

“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men".

Luke 2:11 & 14

Merry Christmas!!!