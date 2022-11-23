Share Your Blessings

Good Morning/Evening!

This is the week most of us have been looking forward to for different reasons. Mostly for the great food mama, granny, or auntie only cook for Thanksgiving. I know the children are excited to be home and teachers share in their feelings.

Thanksgiving is a good time to think about the blessings in our lives and to share those blessings when possible with others. Out of our abundance let’s think of someone give a plate of food with a sincere heart and smile that shows the love of God.

I hope all of you have a wonderful Thanksgiving week with family and friends.