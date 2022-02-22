The Love of God

Good Morning/Evening!

Today I received a scripture from one of my encouraging servants of God; it was from the book of Hosea. When you have time and feel inclined to, read about how the love for God and of God had this man to forgive and buy back his wife from a life of utter sinful living.

But it got me to thinking about how I/we continue to hurt God knowingly and unknowingly but the pain is still the same in His heart. He wants the best for and from us and should expect nothing less. But we fail daily in many ways and we have to start holding ourselves accountable for our actions. When we read the Bible and the words speak to us about a thought we had or a deed we didn’t do, pay attention and make adjustments. God gave His very best and precious one of a kind gift — Jesus — to die for our sins. We didn’t deserve it but God loves us that much and still does. Let’s take inventory of our service as Christians and adjust as needed.

On Sunday Pastor Henderson’s sermon came from Psalm 116:1-4; his subject was “In Love With God!” While so many of us have said we love God, yet we are not showing it in times as these. We seem to have lost our trust in Him by our actions.

The prayers are still going forth for our country and neighbors across the way. For all the sick and home/hospital bound. Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Rev. Clyde Tate; Larry Brantley; Emma Jones; Elaine Thomas; Joey Hunt; Gail Johnson; John L. Evans; Dorothy Tullos; David Ickom; Rev. Allen Henderson; Rev. Larry Weathers; Rev. James Clark; Merlene Patrick; Donna Myers; Helen Adkins; Janie McClendon; J’Arie Brown; Leslie Patrick; Kathy Moncrief; Camelia Kincaid; Thelma Keyes; Marquita Gray; and all their caregivers.

Prayers for the families in sorrow: Viverette; Lee; Ealy; Williams; Boyd; Tucker; Odom-Roberts; and Townsend families.

Prayer of comfort:

You hold time within Your hands, and see it all. Please keep and carry these precious people in their sadness and loss. Cover them with Your great wings of love, give their weary hearts rest and their minds sound sleep. Lord, lift their eyes so that they may catch a glimpse of eternity, and be comforted by the promise of heaven. We ask all this in the precious name of Jesus. And Lord a special prayer of covering over our children. Amen!