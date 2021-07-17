The Scott County Distinguished Young Woman 2022, Kylie Powell, is in Meridian this week hoping to bring home the title of Mississippi’s Distinguished Young Woman. Powell is the daughter of Eddie and Kisty Powell of Forest, and she attends Forest High School.

Thursday will be Kylie's talent and interview preliminary; she will be playing a classical piano selection for her talent. Friday evening, she will compete in the self-expression and fitness portions of the competition. Saturday night is the final night of competition where the top ten contestants will compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi 2022.

Powell plans to attend BYU Provo to pursue a career as a Child Therapist. Kylie’s activities include Soccer, Band, Cross-Country, Volleyball, Beta Club, Tennis, Student Council, Young Women Program, and 4-H. Her talent is a Piano selection of “Fur Elise.”

On February 20, Kylie Powell was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County. Contestants were awarded a total of $27,100 in cash and college scholarships during a county-wide scholarship program for high school girls held at Forest High School Auditorium.

In the county program, in addition to her medallion Powell received the Bella G Self Expression Award, Vowell’s Marketplace Scholastic Award, and Sebastopol Finance and Weaver Tax Talent Award.

The 64th National finals will take place in Mobile, AL.