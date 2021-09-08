Happy Birthday:

Sept. 15: Cory Riser, Lynn Harvey, Carolyn Money, John Huff, Deloise Eady, Wayne Harris, Thomas Bennett Smith, Tyler Walters, Mitzi Breland, Billy Ray Lovett, John Mark Ervin, George Beaman Triplett.

Sept. 16: Matt Woods, Mrs. Dorothy Bailey, Gary Prophitt, Jr., Henry A. Jeffcoats, Hilton Ray, Mary Amanda McCrory, Jennifer Lindsay Lee, Chad Austin, Brian Barnes, Roan Simmons Johnson, Kirstin Lee Wilkinson, Jeff Pitts

Sept. 17: Mike Madison, Weems Gilbert, Ty Tabor, Dot Usry, John Webster Tadlock III, Paul J. Shirley, Jr., Dr. Randy Reynolds, Amy Johnson, Robin Walter Autry, Lindsay Hollingsworth, Lawrence Kunkel, JoAnn Mulvihill.

Sept. 18: Tat Simpson, Jim Schaefer, Kimberly Sharp, Lamar Gatewood, Jr., Danny Burns, Joe Garner, W. B. Madden, Jr., Rob Hill, Kimmy Lutts, Pam Gray, Emily Searles, Jennie Austin, Jesse Austin.

Sept. 19: Sandra Bridges, Jetty Gary, Ken Sebren, Barbara Williamson, Kevin Langston, Mrs. Marion Thrasher, Dr. Sid W. Bondurant, Mrs. Lovett Weems, Jr., Debra Ann Moore, Kay King, Todd Belt.

Sept. 20: Mrs. John Rhodes, Gia Eubanks, Linda Yonce Shelton, Arwyn McMillan, Bobby Cabe, Stephen Singleton, Tommy Harrison, Kim Stone, Preston Woods.

Sept. 21: Monica Lynn Robinson, Allen Pryor, Larry Rigby, Salina Lushina, John Weatherford, Bernie Gerald, Jane B. Payne, Beth Jones, Bobby Knox, Marian Sistrunk, Blake Cadden, Trey Rogers.

My heart was saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Bearcat and friend, Dan Brantley. Dan is remembered not only as a special friend, but also as a member of the beloved “Cavaliers,” from the FHS Class of 1960. The quartet also included fellow classmates David Doty, George Gray Townsend and the late Dr. James Verner Gatewood, all of whom were offered scholarships to become an “official Baylor University quartet” under Dr. Sidney Porter. In high school, talented pianist underclassman, the late Linda Wright (Brantley), often served as the quartet’s accompanist.

Dan passed away at the Veterans Hospital in Jackson, and was buried in a private family only service, next to his wife, in the Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton. It should not surprise any of Dan’s friends to hear that he request to be buried in a cardboard casket. There will be a memorial service in late September at the Hillcrest Independent Methodist Church, south of Forest. Rev. Reggie Keeton will officiate at the service when all family members are able to attend, as Dan’s daughter, Danielle, remains in the hospital in Jackson with Covid 19. He is also survived by two additional daughters, Jennifer and Lydia, and eight grandchildren. His four Brantley brothers also graduated in Forest: Jeff (‘56), Dan (‘60), Tom (‘64), Roy (‘66) and James (‘68). He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Jeff Brantley, who pastored FBC in the fifties and sixties, and his mother, Ruth Brantley.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Lamar and Barbara Gatewood. Lamar was taken by ambulance to the hospital last Thursday about mid day. We’re hoping on an additional good report very soon.

What a great time the Road Runners, Bubby Johnston, Eric Measells, Dr. Bill Lewis, Joe Townsend and Clark Gordin, have had preparing to play for the Forest High School Classes of 1970 and 1971 Reunion, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Gatewood Gallery in downtown Forest. Their performance begins at 8 p.m. in the gazebo across from the gallery. It is hard to believe that the “original” Road Runners — Eric, Bill, Joe and Bubby — were formed during the 1965-66 school year. Clark was later added to the group and the fun continued for about two more years. They got together again for their 15th Class Reunion and added Dave Gibson to the group for the performance at their 40th Class Reunion. Sadly, Dave is no longer with us but will be in the thoughts of many during the October 2 performance. All are hoping for a great turnout as they feature “rock ‘n’ roll” one more time!

So many people were saddened to learn of the passing last week of Bonnie Gilbert.

Bonnie was such a loving and giving person. She will certainly be missed buy this community. There was never a need that she wasn’t more than willing to supply. She was always on call for whatever needed to be done and did it with the most loving spirit and bright, beautiful smile.

We extend our sympathy to her husband, Weems Gilbert, and children Valerie (Chris) of Crowley, Texas, Don (Emily) Gilbert of Lake, and Leiah (Paul) Bridges of Forest. She is also survived by six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a sister Sharon (Lance) Kitchens of Breckinridge, Texas.

What stories do you have to share, as we recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida? Many of our Forest connections were spared this time, though some were in the path of this ferocious storm. All need our prayers as they recover.

Jan Risher and Julio Naudin of Lafayette, Louisiana, reported they had already left on an extended road trip to the Northwest and Canada. In the middle of the trip, Jan is still looking forward to doing the “Women Who Keep Traveling” rafting trip!

Right before the storm arrived, Elizabeth Lee Maron enjoyed a few days with friends in Black Mountain, following her conference in Asheville, North Carolina. She left the mountains before Ida paid a visit there.

Loren Ormond McKibbens was safe with Missy McKibbens Roper in the Carolinas when the wind and rain event hit there.

Former resident Tony Henderson’s son lives in Gonzales, Louisiana, said to be near where the eye passed. He stayed with friends in another location and was fortunate not to have experienced any major damage.

Most of those checking in, had little or no damage to their property. We are so thankful for the good reports!

If you have news or updates to share, please send to maybethmo@aol.com. We want you to hear from you!