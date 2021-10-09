Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution will be held at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, on Friday, September 10 and Friday, September 24 from 10 a.m.-12 noon.

The 2021 Scott County Homemakers Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 14 at the Scott County Extension Service Facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest. All residents of Scott County are invited/encouraged to participate. Art, crafts items and food preservation (jams, jellies, pickles and vegetables, etc.) are accepted. Items must be registered at the office on Monday, September, 13 from 9 a.m.-3 p m. Criteria for eligible entries are available by going to the facility or when registering. Exhibits will be closed to the public during judging. To receive more information, call 601-469- 4241. Exhibits are open to the public from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The City of Morton Board of Aldermen meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6 p.m. All citizens who have an interest are invited to attend.

Congratulations to: All local and state dignitaries who worked to receive monies from the Lottery-funded overlay project that was recently completed along Highway 80. The ribbon cutting event was attended by many who worked on the project and those who were speakers at the event (Willie Simmons-Central MS Transportation Commissioner, Rev. Robert Boyd-invocation, Gerald Keeton-Morton Mayor, Sen. Tyler McCaughn, Rep. Tom Miles and Rep. Randy Rushing).

Prayers and concern for: Pat Baugh, Lamar Gatewood, Don Conkle of Florida (request of the Mel Roland’s) and continued concern for Danny Watkins and those impacted by the many recent natural natural disasters and our nation’s injured military personnel and citizens.

Sympathy to the families of: Donald H. Maxey, Nicholas Nicole White, Sabino Cruz Lopez, Sr., George E. Fisher, Dink Gibson, Thelma Joyce Wade Frazier, Toni Hollingsworth Stewart, Sue Beeson Calhoun, Sarah Mahaffey Porter, Yvonne “Bonnie” Gilbert, Harold Phillips, Belinda Smith (sister of Bro. Baron Price) and Wilbur McCurdy.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: To all fans of their college teams who traveled to support their teams, safe travels. Morton native Ed Jones and his family, wife Paige, son Bradley and daughter Carlie, now Texas residents, attended the MSU-Louisiana Tech game and enjoyed visitin’ with friends in the M-Club facility in the stadium. Carlie, a sophomore member of her high school band marched with the Famous Maroon Band at halftime ceremony, recognizing band members from high schools throughout the state. Her friend, Johnna Nail of Morton, a member of the Northwest Rankin High School band also marched at the halftime performance and came with Carlie to the M-Club for a visit with the family and other friends.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: answer to the September “Puzzle of the Month”-What sound do porcupines make when they hug?...Ouch!

Following an extremely hot summer, hopefully the fall season is coming in the near future. From the “Old farmers Almanac” comes this weather lore on how to predict frost? “When the sky seems very full of stars, expect frost. If it has been a glorious day, with clear sky and low humidity, chances are that temperatures will drop enough at night to cause frost.