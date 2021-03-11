Holiday Bazaar, Creative Christmas, and Christmas Parades coming very soon

It’s about to be beginning to look a lot like Christmas in and around Scott County, with multiple holiday events planned in the coming weeks topped off by the return of the annual Forest Christmas Parade after a COVID-19 hiatus last year. The parade is set for Friday, December 3 in downtown Forest. In Morton the annual Christmas Parade has been scheduled for Monday, December 6.

The town of Sebastopol is also planning a Christmas event this year with details to follow soon and in Lake the annual parade is scheduled to roll at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.

But first up, this week the Forest Garden Club is hosting their first ever Holiday Bazaar at Kat’s Cave on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The Bazaar will feature fall and Christmas decorations, gardening books, homemade food, live plants and more. “Arrive early for best selection,” organizers say. Admission is free.

On November 18, Mississippi State University Extension in Scott County, Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers, and Forest Community Arts will sponsor the annual Creative Christmas, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Forest National Guard Armory. There will be an admission fee of $1.

This holiday event, also cancelled last year due to the pandemic, will feature arts, crafts, and baked goods by local artisans as well as a variety of other items available for purchase. Organizers ask that attendees bring a donation of non-perishable food for the Carlisle Crisis Center.

The Annual Forest Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce, is one of the most popular holiday events in the area, drawing large crowds every year and Chamber Executive Director Allyce Lott said last week that they are “very excited to announce that we will be having the Forest Christmas Parade this year.”

Entry forms are available for both Morton and Forest parades at their chambers of commerce offices.

The theme for the Forest parade is Christmas Around the World and the deadline for entry is November 15. There are three float divisions.

• Red is Industries, Large Businesses, Hospitals, and Banks.

• Green is Small businesses

• Blue is Clubs, Civic Organizations, and Churches.

There will also be a Band Division, Vehicle Division (not float division), Cars, Pickup Trucks, and Tractors.

As in past years:

• No entry should have a Santa. Santa will be on City of Forest Fire Truck.

• No entry should throw candy, objects, flyers or materials before/during/after parade.

• Only Christmas Themed Music should be used in entry.

• Participants are not permitted to stop the parade to perform.

• Horses, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles are not allowed.

• All children, especially small children, who are riding floats, cars, or other vehicles must be closely supervised.

• Parents, sponsors, or adult supervisors should make arrangements to meet their children/students, etc. at designated locations after the parade.

The judging of floats is based on the entry’s interpretation of the parade theme using the following criteria:

a. Originality

b. Effort in Preparation

c. Overall Design and Appearance

In Morton the theme is Parade of Lights and categories are:

• Red Division — Religious.

• Green Division — Business/Commercial.

• Gold Division — Civic/Organizations.

• Pageant Winner — Car will be judged.