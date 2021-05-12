Our hearts are saddened and pained by the May 1st transition of thirteen year old Kamarion Jordea “Boobie” Bland who was remembered during his memorial “Celebrating the Life” Saturday, May 8th at Greater Deliverance COGIC. Pastor Charlie Jones, Jr. officiated and delivered the eulogy and Mrs. Stacie Murray was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Elder Vernada Pinkston, Missionary Nykema Brown, and Ms. Jennifer Livingston. Our prayers are with his family especially his parents Ms. Kadedra Bland and Willie Thigpen, siblings Davion, Dillan, Blake, Isaiah, Adrienne, Prycless, London, Jamie, Miracle, Peyton and Kennedy, grandparents Kenyatta Qualls, Rodney Bland and Kathleen Robinson. Please keep Kamarion’s family in your prayers. Final arrangements were entrusted to Evans Memorial Funeral Home.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held for the late Mr. L. J. Harper at his home church of Mt. Moriah Saturday, May 8th. Pastor Ralph James officiated and delivered his eulogy and Ms. Cynthia Johnson served as Mistress of Ceremony. Three of Mr. Harper’s former pastors, Revs. Willie Jones, George Smith and Bryan Davis, were present to celebrate his life. His daughter, Ms. Pamela Harper, paid tribute to him with a musical rendition of “Wind Beneath My Wings.” The church male choir, of which he was a member, performed his favorite song, “Just Give Me That Old Time Religion.” Please keep his family in your prayers. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, May 5th for Mr. L. J. Battle at Evans Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Marcus Mann officiated and delivered the Discourse. Ms. Vanessa Patrick also participated. Beautiful music, including Stevie Wonder’s “These Three Words” and “As” by Anthony Hamilton, was shared as a tribute to his life. Our prayers continue to be with his family.

We are sorry to learn of the May 6th transition of Legal Services Director Attorney Lindia Robinson of Jackson. Our prayers are with her family.

We are sorry to learn of the hospitalization of Mr. Otis Ormond who was released and is recuperating at home, Mrs. Elois McCoy and Mr. Oscar Rhodes, both of whom remain in Baptist Hospital, and Mrs. Ester Perry who is recuperating at home. We continue to remember our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Rudi Burks, Renee Chambers McLemore, Helen Harris, Robert and Mae Jane Kimble, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Flo Chambers, Elder Charlie Jones, John Lee Evans, Fannie Bradford, Odena Shepard, Dorothy Hollis, Don Bell, and others who remain in our prayers.

Special congratulations to recent graduates, namely Kevrie Aishanti Evans from Brandon High School and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kelley Evans; Tia Patrick from Tougaloo College (Valedictorian) and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chuckie (Barbara) Patrick; Roderick Anderson from USM and son of Mary Crudup Anderson Fletcher and Darryl Anderson, and Davon Ward from Forest High School, and son of Melissa and Steve Ward. Celebrations were held for these graduates and Davon and Roderick celebrated with the Crudup family in Pulaski, and the event also celebrated mothers and the upcoming May 13th birthday of Mrs. Kathern Crudup Qualls. Congratulations graduates!!

We are sorry to learn of the retirement of Dr. Jay Sorrell who has served our community for more than 15 years. While we will miss his excellent medical services, we wish him well in his retirement!

Happy birthday greetings to Mrs. Helen Harris who was showered with love, gifts, visits and beautiful flowers from her family and friends. She celebrated 95 years May 1st and was so happy to share this day with family and friends. Continued blessings for Mrs. Harris.

Alderwoman Cynthia Melton celebrated her birthday on Mother’s Day but her daughter, Tess and family surprised her the day before and treated her to dinner and showered her with love and gifts. She continued the celebration Sunday with friends, flowers, gifts, and much love. Way to go and continue the “electric slide.”

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the Sixth Sunday of Easter with a homily from Father Nick Adams from the Jackson Diocese. His Scripture reference was 1 John 4:7-10 and John 15:12-13. As Jesus commanded us to “Love one another as I love you”, how are we following his instructions? We should pray that we might be able to accept the goodness of people with whom we disagree socially, politically, even religiously. Faith, baptism, and incorporation into the community of believers are offered today. God’s love is all-inclusive, and so should our love be all-inclusive. He compared the Love our Father has for us to the love of a Mother for her children. Their love is everlasting and they will never abandon us. Special thanks to parishioner Violeta Moncrief for her Mother’s Day gifts from the Philippines.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed services where Pastor Shirley Wilder delivered her message entitled, “A Mother’s Love/No Charge.” Scripture reference was 1 Corinthians 13:4-7. Prior to her message, she wished one of her members, Cynthia Melton, a happy birthday, and also asked for prayers for all Mothers, and others in need of prayer, including all front-line workers. She encouraged members to reflect on what our mothers taught us. Mothers, strong and never expecting compensation, lay down their lives for us and there is no charge. There is no love like that of a Mother – no price tag. We are blessed to be called Mama because a Mama protects and loves and gives of herself. All Mama’s love comes at no cost and no reimbursement necessary. Mothers are concerned about their children’s salvation. Love comes to us by Mothers by way of God and there is no charge. She ended services with a closing song, “No Charge.”

Mother’s Day Little Rock M. B. Church service was via YouTube. Following devotion, Pastor Sheldon delivered his message entitled, “A Praying Mother.” Scripture references were 2 Kings 4:15-29 and Psalm 84:7. A praying Mother is one who makes prayer her first choice and not her last option. She knows the seasons of struggle lead to the seasons of success. The Shunammite woman in 2 Kings 4 showed us that we must position our children before God, no matter how bad the situation. The praying Mother also know by praying to God that you’re staying on top of the situation and not the situation staying on top of you. We must declare, “It is well” over our family health, finance, and emotions. Prayer is simply conversation with God from pillow to pillow. The scriptures tell us, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing.”

The Scott County JSU Alumni Association President Albert W. Gray announces that the monthly meeting will be held Thursday, May 13th at 5:30 at Kat’s Kave (in person and via teleconference). All members are encouraged to attend.

Members of the Mt Olive M. B. Church family invite our readers to attend Pastor Charles E. Bell’s 12th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, May 23rd at 9:00 at their Church. New Bethel Pastor, Rev. Vincent Hopkins, will deliver the anniversary message.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between May 10-19th, namely, Shanissa Ficklin and Isabel Lucas (11), Willie Ruth Melvin and Joyce Baker (13), Georgia Haralson, Jimmy Robinson, Hakeem Anderson, Lawrence Smith, Carolyn Knowles, and Cara Robinson Ringo (14), LaKimberly Patrick, Sharon Grant, and Louise Kelly (15), Rebecca Bravet (16), Praize Moore (17), and Kelvin Burkes and Tillis Kincaid.

Answer to Diversity Month Quiz Teaser #617: Boutros Boutros-Ghali of Egypt was the first United Nations Secretary-General.

Mother’s Month Quiz Teaser #618: Even though she had no biological children, which “Mother” was canonized in 2016.