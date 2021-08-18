Happy Birthday:

Aug. 25: JoAnn Corban, Jan Colbert, Michael Ryan, Ray A. Derrick, Charlsie Smith, Beatrice Clair, Constance Smith, Ashley Austin, Judy Miller Kittrell, Virginia Thrash, Kurt Matthew Reynolds, Reed Gaddis.

Aug.26: Kenny Freeman, Ralph Brown, Jr., Laurie Calhoun McLaughlin, Edward May, Wes Tabor, Pat Barnes, Jr., Mrs. William J. Cobb, Lissie Smith, Allen Lovett, Ann Warren, Kristin Irvin, Julie Foster, Matthew Gage Reynolds, Haley Mitchell, Emma Barnes, Erin Barnes.

Aug. 27: Bobby Watkins, Mrs. Sam Waggoner, Margaret Pickett, Sammy Blossom , Dana Roby Moore, Albert Gibbs, Jr., William Threadgill, III, Victoria Sebren, Brandon Karnatz, Maybeth Lang.

Aug. 28: Sharon G. Moore, Stephanie Nelson, Opal Austin, Mike Pope, Kim Walls

Aug. 29: Lynda Wolverton, Mona Chambers

Aug. 30: Nelda Risher, Nancy Bramlett, Dawn Odom, Mrs. R. L. Hatch, Leisa Michelle Wilkerson, Joshua Jeffcoats, Becky Vincent, Rose Mary Brown, Elsie McCrory.

Aug. 31: Paul Hunt, Andrew Glenn Pennington, Lena Noblin, Rod Keenum, Val Gene Williams, Frank Glick, Jr., Wilma Dell Moore, Don Mitchell, Leah Edmondson, Dale Weatherford, Mary Roberts, Thomas Pete Pearce, Jackie Kunkel, Clisby Clarke.

We want to add our congratulations to award winning Scott County Times Editor and Publisher, Tim Beeland, for his most recent honor, at the Mississippi Press Associate Convention, held last month in Biloxi. This was Tim’s seventh time to receive this recognition for his writing, in the category of large weekly papers across the state. Needless to say, we are quite proud of Tim and, of course, our Scott County Times!!

The many friends of Pat Strong are certainly sad to see her leave Forest, but are happy that she will be in Starkville with daughter Amy and family. The Strong family moved here approximately 33 years ago and have been active and popular members of the community. Best wishes, Pat!!

Congratulations to Bank of Forest’s Drew Kenna, who was recently elected Vice President of Mississippi Young Bankers! We are fortunate to have Drew and Kery as leaders in our community!

Scott Palmer joined his sister Carol Threadgill of Tupelo at their condo in Point Clear, Alabama, over the weekend for a last summer hurrah.

Folks are already talking about the combined class reunion 1970/1971!! They had an official committee meeting on August 10. Do circle the date of Saturday, October 2, 2021! Stay tuned for more, very soon!!

August 7th, 2021 final good byes were said to James Marshall McCormick: “A loving son, a supportive brother and above all a devoted father. May he Rest In Peace. He is buried near his paternal grandparents who he spent his youthful summers with, enjoying life in Forest.” Marshall, who passed away in December 2020, was the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. TG (Anna Laura) McCormick of Forest, and Mr. and Mrs. Jim (Bettye) McCormick of Atlanta, Georgia. We send our sympathy to Marshall’s wife and children, as well as all their extended family.

Forest Rotarians enjoyed a very interesting and informative program on Wednesday, presented by Forest Public librarian Dianne McLaurin. Dianne told of the many services that the Forest facility offers and emphasized today’s library is “ not your grandmother’s library.” Dr. Randy Reynolds was program chairman.

Hope you were able to attend last week’s afternoon retirement reception at City Hall honoring long time public servants Judge Norman Brown and Ward 2 Alderman, Allan Atkison. Congratulations, gentlemen!

Loren Ormond McKibbens accompanied her daughter and granddaughter, Missy and Loren Jane Roper of Birmingham (Mountain Brook), Alabama, to settle Loren Jane in this week as a freshman at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. They spent a few days of transition in Black Mountain, North Carolina, on their way to Washington DC. Classes start Labor Day.

If you have news of interest, please share it with us at [email protected]. Look forward to hearing from you! Stay Safe!!