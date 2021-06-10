Happy Birthday:

Oct. 20: Mary Faye Bounds, Tena Ashmore, Robert M. Logan, Clay Mitchell, Clint Smith, Katherine Deneb Harris, Ashley Elizabeth Webb, James Threadgill.

Oct. 21: Linda Gene Christian, Cheryl Idom, Ruth Wilkerson, Susan Carpenter, Jim Elliott, Mary Ferguson Tadlock, Becky W. Ivy, Linda Pope.

Oct. 22: Jim McGee, Mike Durham, Ramona Benton Harris, Casey Risher, Dr. Marcus Ueltschey.

Oct. 23: Robert Guyse, Doug Harvel, Richard Finch, Troy J. Glaze, Linda Eady, Corvain Brantley, Jr., Deborah Ratcliff, Wayne Turner, Carl Thomas Gray, Callice McDill Gunn, Keith Gibbs, Sean Hydrick, Ashley Powell, Billy Brantley, George Gardner, Ky Andrew Reynolds, Christa A. Boykin Powell.

Oct. 24: Kathy Windham, Janice Watkins, Lloyd Youngblood, Cleo Ramey, Edna Waldrip, Drew Chance, Jacob Windham, Deborah Harrison Rushing, Susan Vaughn, Joe Neal Myers, Bridget Woods, Cindy Stringer, Hilda Long, Chance Gaddis.

Oct. 25: John David Calhoun, Carole Gary, Lori Lea Bustin Touliatos, Kevin McKenzie, Wanda Brantley, Linda Leonard Risher, Ron Neal, Kelly Boutwell, David Patterson, Pam Luke, Jeffrey Martin Pace, Payton Rogers.

Oct. 26: Hollis Carr, Margaret Molpus, Bill Watson, W. S. (Bill) Jones, Allyson Ashmore, Sheryl Lynn Purvis, Sam Cooksey, Liza Webb, Thomas Allen Barnes, Jason Windham, Wade Brown, Eddie Nester, Heather Davidson Lee, Geof Annis.

We send congratulations to the “ALL SUPERIOR” Pride of Forest Marching Band. So proud of our FHS band for receiving all superior ratings at the 3A State Marching Evaluation.

Rotary District Governor Ed Thurmond of Lexington was the guest speaker at the Forest Rotary Club meeting last Wednesday. District Governor and wife Fran, who is also a Rotarian, made a very interesting and informative presentation and told of the many services and activities of Rotary District 6820.

Michael Gibson of Ridgeland was in Forest last weekend for a visit with his mother, Edna Gibson.

A large contingency from Forest was in Oxford for Ole Miss Homecoming last Saturday and witnessed the Rebel victory over the 13th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. Among those on hand were Noble, Paula and Roy Noble Lee, Bill and Angie Dykeman, O. B. Triplett, Dr. John Paul and Boo Lee, Dr. Gayle and Robbie Sue Harrell, Susan Brown, Allen Breland and Scott Palmer. Former Forest resident Susan Stegall Holley, now of Oxford, and her husband Reggie helped host a pre-game Friday night HOTTY TODDY party that several attended. Susan’s sister Stacey and her husband Dr. Bill Pace, of Hattiesburg and Ocean Springs, were also in Oxford for the the party and weekend festivities.

Know the Gatewoods are glad to be back home! Lamar is off chemo now and continuing meds at home. He will go back next week for further evaluation. Barbara sends her appreciation to all for your continued prayers, calls, and food during this very difficult time.

So sorry to learn of the passing last week of Mary Latain Calhoun Blossom, on October 7, 2021. Visitation was at Forest Presbyterian Church with Brother Mark Smith officiating.

Latain is remembered by many old timers as floral designer at Mapp’s Florist for over twenty years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William Blossom; parents, Dale and Nelia Calhoun of Harperville, step father, Spurgeon Young; sister, Irene Townsend; brother, W.L. (Dub) Young and grandson Stewart Jason Blossom.

She is survived by her sons, Sammy and Elaine Blossom of Flora, and Bill and Karen Blossom of Forest; sisters, Ruby Hamilton of Forest, Sherrie Johnson of Morton, and Lucy Young of Vicksburg, eight grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.

You are invited to attend the celebration at the groundbreaking of Lackey Memorial Hospital’s Medical Arts Complex on October 23 at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Please join us Friday on site at 505 Airport Road in Forest. Hope to see you there!!

Please send your news for the column to us at maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from you!