Happy Birthday:

Nov. 24: Sue Guyse, Selma Rushing, Sandra Phillips, Mary Ann Warren, Michael Autry, W. D. McCann, John Michael Reed, Angie Greer, Donna Rogers, Kate Brown, Graham Burns.

Nov. 25: Elma Jones, Betty Jones, Kenneth Harvey, Wendy Tennyson, Johnny M. Morrow, Mrs. Talmadge Reeves, Lucy Lee Shaw, Rose Weger, Stella Brock, Dinah Whatley.

Nov. 26: Johnny Freeman, Susie Stagg, Sandra K. Howard, Johnny Eure, Shirley Goodwin, Debbie Luke, Norman Brown, Ann M. Christopher, George Odom, Rusty Sparks, Frank Edmondson, Jr., Rodrick Body, Thelma Hollingsworth, Bobby Hardin.

Nov. 27: Watts Ueltschey, Nell Crout, Gary Gordon, Roland Harris, Gail Putnam, Anne Ivey, Daphney Tadlock, Sharon Robinson Stone, Donald Harris, Gail Haralson.

Nov. 28: Dr. Ed Stuart, Fred Owen Smith, Lance Shirley, Jean Watkins, Dewayne Wedgeworth, Brian Hollingsworth, Melissa Hellen.

Nov. 29: Debbie Burns, Gloria Daniels, Frank Dement, III, Prescilla Cooksey, Ricky Creel, Tonya Courtney, Colin Smith, Tracy Holifield, Elese Ros.

Nov. 30: Janis Chambers Roberts, Lisa Bradford, D. W. Gunderson, Sandra K. Calvery, Lib Hill, Chris Fuller, Sheila Sanders, Carson Gray

Dec. 1: Mrs. C. H. Watkins, Wiley Sanders, Stanley McDill, Jack E Lee, II, Rutz Hollingsworth, Lisa Lane Langston, Lawanda McCaughn, Haley Ruth Gray.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!! Look forward to reading about your holiday news! Please send your items to our column address, maybethmo@aol.com. We look forward to hearing from You!!

The City of Forest crews are already getting the City adorned for the Holidays. Beautiful Christmas decorations began appearing throughout the town last week and continue to be installed. Don’t miss the reception in honor of our Citizens of the Year by the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, December 2 from 3:30-5:00 pm. Bill and Sandra Lovett and Elizabeth Ann Lovett are this year’s recipients of this honor, and will serve as the Grand Marshals of the December 3 Christmas Parade. Dress warmly!

Ellen Smitson of Zionsville, Indiana, recently visited in the home of her aunt, Elizabeth Ann Lovett; cousins, Allen and Jeffrey; and their families.

Jim and Patti Thompson, Dr. Brad Thompson and Stacy T. Harris enjoyed a visit in Winston-Salem NC with family and participated in a Memorial Service for Joe Thompson on Sunday October 31. Family members present were Jim’s sisters, Joni Lee Wells and Jerri Thompson, Sister-in-Law Jeannie G. Thompson with nieces Kara T. and Chris Vestal and family, Leah T. and Joe Clark and family, and niece Jennifer Camilletti (Fran’s daughter). Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with this family.

Members of the Forest Rotary Club enjoyed an informative update from Lackey Hospital administrator and fellow Rotarian Sydney Sawyer. Sydney gave an update and timeline for the new Medical Arts Complex as well as some very encouraging news on Covid cases in our area.

Jack, Megan and Mac Breland of Memphis arrived in Forest on Friday for a weekend visit in the home of Allen and Mitzi Breland. Young Mac has his grandparents’ sole attention on Saturday and Saturday night while Jack and Megan attended a wedding in Jackson.

Mike and Gail Walsh Massey just returned from Austin, Texas, after watching their granddaughter in the lead role of “The Golden Key.” Needless to say, they are rightly so proud of her!

A big THANK YOU to Superintendent, Dr. Karen Norwood, who went by to congratulate the Pride of Forest Band students on being medalists in the MHSAA 3A State Championship. She and the district office staff brought pizza for all! What a treat! Thanks for all who have been so supportive of these hard working band members.

Our sincere sympathy to the family of Dr. Charles Smith, who died unexpectedly last week. His brother Johnny and Diane Smith, were in Charleston, South Carolina, visiting their son, at the time of Charles’ passing. Arrangements were incomplete at the time the column was turned in.

Our thoughts continue to be with Drs. Thomas Reece and Donna McKibbens. Donna remains in the hospital in Boston, Massachusetts with Covid. Their children, George and Katherine, are nearby. Please continue to keep this family in your prayers at this difficult time.

