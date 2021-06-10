Rebels Roll

Congratulations to the Scott Central Rebels as they continue their winning streak. The Rebels defeated the Pisgah Dragons on Friday by a score of 54-0. They will play Puckett at home this upcoming Friday night. The 2022 Seniors will be recognized at the game.

Scott Central hosted a blood drive last week in honor of Mr. Tommy Wash. Mr. Wash, a lifetime supporter of Scott Central, recently sustained serious injuries in a four-wheeler accident. Seventy students, teachers, parents and community members came out and donated to Mississippi Blood Services. All units collected were credited to Mr. Wash.

The Walnut Grove Fish House was the setting for a surprise dinner to honor Marshall Lewis for his twenty years of service as a volunteer fireman. With his retirement, Marshall wanted to return to his home community, Harperville. He was voted into the Harperville Volunteer Fire Department in September, 2001. Now, at age 85, Marshall has stepped away from active service, but will remain on the Board of Directors for what is now the North Central Scott County Volunteer Fire Department. Assistant Chief, Verner Ray Gatewood, opened the dinner with very kind remarks about Marshall’s faithful service and a heartfelt prayer asking the Lord’s blessing on the eighteen assembled, for the food and for the hands that prepared it. Department Chief, Shawn Chambers, presented Marshall with a beautiful plaque from the NCSVFD, which now includes the Harperville, Hillsboro and Midway Volunteer Fire Departments. We are so blessed that Mr. Marshall and Mrs. Beverley chose to come home to Scott County for their retirement. They both exemplify the definition of servants through their devotion and support of their church and their many community activities.

Finally, a little taste of fall weather. It may take us a little while, but we’ll finally get there.

“I love autumn, the one season of the year that God seemed to have put there just for the beauty of it.” —Lee Maynard