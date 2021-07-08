Summer is Gone!

Well, another summer has come and gone. Teachers and students will return to Scott County schools this week. Teachers will have professional development meetings and training the first part of the week and students will return on Thursday, August 5th. Scott Central will host an open house for parents, the first in over 18 months due to Covid restrictions. The Open House will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4th. Parents may visit classrooms, drop off supplies and meet teachers. We are looking forward to a great school year. We are all eager to have as normal a school year as we possibly can in these trying times.

Scott Central’s newly organized Volleyball team will begin their season on August 6th when they play at Sebastopol. They will play Pisgah at home on August 9 and at Pisgah on August 10th. You can see their very busy schedule by going to their Facebook page: Scott Central Lady Rebel Volleyball. We wish our newest team the best of luck and a great first season. Members of the team are Kaitlyn Kennedy, Mallori Thompson, Lyndi Money, Jaterrah Nickson, Mariah Butler, Myquita Bradford, Jasmine Bradford, Thao Mi Pham, Hershyia Parker, Kaysha Banks, Kaylen Harrison, Quindaysia Thames, Ashley Soto, Liz Risher, Azaeliyah Lyles, Denea Smith, Tenea Smith, Makayla Odom, Aniyah James and Emily Stewart. They are coached by Lee Killen.