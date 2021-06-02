We are sorry to learn of the May 30th transition of Mr. Richard Mosley of Cleveland, MS. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Mrs. Betty Ree Holifield Mosley, and family. Please keep them in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the May 28th transition of former Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack. Elected in 2005, Mack became the first African American Mayor in Laurel. Memorial services are set for Saturday, June 5th at Oak Park High School and visitation is Friday from 3-5. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Donetta Mack, and children. Please keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of the late former Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason who transitioned May 21st at his home. Memorial services were Thursday, May 27th. Please keep his family in your prayers.

A beautiful Memorial Tribute and Home Going Celebration was held for Mr. Walter “Putty” Ford May 29th at Union Grove M. B. Church with Pastor Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering his eulogy. Other program participants were Rev. Jamie Pinkston, former Election Commissioner/Coach Roy Pinkston, Walter Ford, Jr., and Jessie Lee Ford. Please continue to remember his family in your prayers.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Deputy Julian Parker who is recuperating at home, First Gentleman Travis “Butch” Chambers, Ms. Rudi Burks, Dr. London Thompson, Mrs. Flo Chambers and daughter, Renee Chambers McLemore, Mrs. Fannie Bradford, Mrs. Helen Harris, Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Mae Jane) Kimble, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell (Mary) Nichols, Rev. Larry Weathers, Mr. John Lee Evans, Mrs. Fannie Bradford, and other readers facing health challenges.

Congratulations to Christian Hollis, son of Andre and Anitra Hollis of Morton. For the fourth year, Christian has been honored as a Chancellor Honor Roll student at the University of MS. We are very proud of this young man whose ambition is to become a medical doctor. With his talents and determination, we envision the accomplishment of this dream. Way to go Christian.

Congratulations to Cindy Tran and Vy Pham who were confirmed into their faith on May 11th at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian.

We are proud of all graduates and salute them for continuing their educational journeys, especially during this pandemic and period of uncertainty.

Congratulations to Everett Hassan Walker, son of Crystal and John McFerrin and Jason Walker of Murfreesboro, who graduated from Siegel High School. He is the grandson of Dr. Cheryl Slaughter Ellis and Sydney Ellis, and great-grandson of the late Alderman and Mrs. W. L. (Olivia) Slaughter and Mr. and Mrs. T. B. Ellis. Kudos to Everett and best wishes as you continue to excel.

Congratulations to all graduates and to Legacy 2021 Scholarship Change Agents. Emily Yelena Aguilar’s grade point average was incorrectly noted as 4.0, when it should have been listed as 3.64.

Kudos to Rashaan James Butler, grandson of the late Mrs. Priscila Glover Butler, who graduated from Germantown High School in Madison where he lives with his father, Gary, and family.

Congratulations to graduates, parents and Tougaloo College Golden grandparents for achieving completion of school work during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and for excelling in course work to earn a degree. Congratulations to Kendrick Amerson for his Juris Doctrate from the Appalachian School of Law in 2020 and for passing the MS Bar in 2021, and kudos to parents and grandparents Carolyn and Cleophus Amerson; Kudos to Kori Mills, granddaughter of Miriam Williams, who graduated from Hiram High in Powder Springs, GA; Kudos to Ryan Sayles who graduated cum laude from Alcorn State and is the grandson of Dr. Greta Peyton Terry; Congratulations to Kenya Jones who received BS from Georgia Tech and to Dr. Kayla Jones who received her degree from University of TN’s School of Dentistry. They are the grandchildren of Charles and Delois Jones. Congratulations to grandchildren of Dr. Malcolm and Joyce Taylor who likewise completed graduation, namely, Parris Lambert (U of North TX- MPA), Chauncey Deshawn Taylor (U of MS – BA Broadcasting), Taylor Marie Clarke (Trinity Christian School, TX – 8th grade), Chase Malcolm Taylor (St Joseph High – Madison), and Jalen Jemeil Lambert (Hebron High, TX). Kudos to graduates, parents, and grandmothers on these impressive feats. Best wishes in future endeavors.

Thanks to Dr. John E. Clark, E. T. Hawkins High School graduate, for his donation of his book, Early Education of African American Pharmacists 1870-1975.

Thanks to Poplarville Attorney Colette Oldmixon for her donations of educational games and books emphasizing diversity. We appreciate her continued support.

Saint Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated The Feast of the Most Holy Trinity Sunday with Monsignor Elvin Sunds officiating and delivering the homily. Prayers were offered for military personnel and for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. He referenced the mystery of the Trinity - the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. In explaining the Trinity, he shared that God is love and reaches out to us including through the creation. His Son represents redemption, death, resurrection and crucifixion; and the Holy Spirit represents the sanctification. We are reminded of Pope Francis’ message, as follows: “God loves each one of us even when we make mistakes and distance ourselves from him. God the Father loves the world so much that, in order to save it, he gives what is most precious to him: his only begotten Son. The Trinity is therefore love, wholly at the service of the world.”

On the Fifth Sunday, Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members do not have Sunday services. We are looking forward to Pastor Shirley Wilder’s message next Sunday.

Little Rock Baptist Church service was via YouTube where devotion was done by Pastor Sheldon Thomas. Prayers were offered for our military, veterans, and deceased veterans. The sermon theme was, “Dominion from Within.” Scriptures referenced were 1 Corinthians 9:24-27, and 2 Corinthians 2:3-4. The Apostle Paul said that we must endure the hardship of a good soldier and he was sharing that we have to fight the good fight of faith by avoiding sin, and aiming to please the Lord Jesus. We must allow the Holy Spirit to have dominion inside of us. This is our season of ‘becoming’ rather than ‘doing.’ We are to become the children of God by receiving and believing God. Sometimes we focus our attention on external success rather than internal satisfaction. As leaders, we have to hold our flesh under subjection that others may believe the Word in which we preach. If our lives deviate from the script God has for us, He does not change the script. He changes us.

Birthday greetings to babies born between June 7 – 11, namely, Theresa Murrell, Jacqueline McBride, and Ninh Nguyen (7), Jadarius Vivians, Ike Crudup, Laderrick Scott, and April Robinson (9), Benita Pugh, JaMaria Derrick, Thao Mi Pham, and Irene Washington (10),- and Dorothy Odom Pinkston and Janet Nicks Williams (11).

Answer to Mother’s Month Quiz Teaser #620: Rosa Louise McCauley Parks is remembered as the “Mother of the Civil Rights Movement” and is recognized by the U. S. Congress as “The First Lady of Civil Rights.” Kudos to Mrs. Susie Boyd for providing the correct response.

Mother’s Month Quiz Teaser #621: Which voting and women’s rights activist, community organizer, civil rights movement leader, and co-founder of the Freedom Democratic Party, is honored as the Mother of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement?