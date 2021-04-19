We are sorry to learn of the transition of former Jackson City Councilman Frank Bluntson who served Jackson from 2005 until 2013 when he ran for mayor. He co-hosted “Straight Talk” on WKKI. Our prayers are with his family, and special prayers for his nephew Rev. Frank Melton, and great niece, Attorney Tess Melton Funches. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

We are sorry to learn of the April 14th transition of Mr. Donald Ray Lindsey. Graveside Service and Interment will be held at 11:00 Saturday, April 24th at Lovelady Cemetery. His visitation will be Friday, April 23rd from 12:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Evans Memorial Funeral Home, 247 Walker Street in Forest. Our prayers continue to be with his family.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Mrs. Lou Faye Harper who transitioned Thursday. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

Our prayers are with former Jackson Mayor Harvey Johnson, Jr., and wife Cathy, whose son, Harvey Johnson, III, transitioned April 18th. Please keep the family in your prayers.

Please keep, in your prayers, our readers who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Rudi Burks who remains hospitalized, Carolyn Knowles who is recuperating following her discharge from Baptist, Evelyn Williams, Sanford Jones, Fannie Bradford, Flo Chambers, Ernestine Reed, Helen Harris, Odena Shepard, Dorothy Hollis, Mamie Spencer, Helen Reed, Carrie Smith, Don Bell, John Lee Evans, Mitch and Mary Nichols, and Rev. Larry Weathers.

Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors announces the establishment of an additional five $1,000 scholarships to be awarded this May. High school seniors are encouraged to complete applications for these scholarships. They should contact the Legacy administrative office at 601-469-0990, or they may check the Legacy website www.leacef.com. Applications are available from April 19 through May 6, 2021. Scholarships include the following which are in memory or honor of the following: W. L. Slaughter, Olivia Kelley Slaughter, Theaodis Gary, Sr., Aura Neeley-Gary, Slaughter-Gary, Todd Pinkston, Jamie White, Elizabeth Ferrell, Myrtis Gray Burwell, James “Jim” Harvey, and the Legacy Empowerment Scholarship. Deadline for submitting application is May 7th . Interviews will be scheduled for May 8th and 9th and conducted remotely from May 10th though May 14th. Winners will be notified May 15th.

We enjoyed surprising Deputy Julian Parker two days after his April 15th birthday in a social distancing manner. He was surprised by friends at the Family “C” RV Park Saturday afternoon. His 100 year-old cousin, Mrs. Ester Roberson, was in attendance and enjoyed the delicious boiled shrimp, jerk and barbecue chicken, fried catfish filets, and many other delicious dishes. The birthday cake was designed just for Julian and it was delicious. We’re looking forward to next year’s party when he celebrates his half-century birthday. Happy birthday Julian!!!

The Third Sunday of Easter was celebrated by St. Michael Catholic parishioners with a wonderful homily delivered by Sacramental Minister Father Gustavo. His message concerned recognizing Jesus, and he reminded us of the reactions of Mary (John 20:16), Emmaus couple (Luke 24:31), and Paul on the road to Damascus (Acts 9:3) when they saw Jesus. What will it take for us to recognize the risen Lord in our midst? What can we do for the needy in our society with whom Christ identifies? In closing, he stressed that our actions should be Christ-like and not just talking Christ-like, but living and loving like Christ.

We are thankful that Lynch Chapel UM Pastor Shirley Wilder was able to return and deliver her message where the topic was “He’s That Kind of Friend.” Scripture reference was John 15: 13-15. In-person Worship Service was conducted as well as Facebook live and teleconference. Pastor Wilder prayed for the sick, peace and healing in our country, victims of violence, children, and for all. Jesus is the one who fits the description of a true friend. A true friend has your best interest at heart. Jesus, our Friend, laid down his life for us. You can’t love God and hate others. She inquired if church members were doing what God wants them to do. Show love to others and that love shows testimony to Jesus, our friend. Do we have time for God? Our actions speak louder than words. Do we know how to be a friend? Jesus showed us what it looks like to be a friend … He never turned anyone away. Her beautiful closing song was, “He’s that Kind of Friend.”

Little Rock M. B. Church service was via YouTube and Pastor Sheldon Thomas provided devotion. The sermon theme was “Seasonal Afflictions with Eternal Changes.” Scripture references were Romans 10:17, 2 Corinthians 4:7-9, 16-18, and Ephesians 1:3. It takes faith to make that transaction between what’s in heaven and that which is to come into our possession in the earth. All our spiritual blessings are in heavenly places that are spirit in essence and in nature. That means all our needs are already met, but without faith, we cannot access them in the spiritual realm. Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God. (Romans 10:17) So, whoever or whatever that has our ear also has our future. The atmosphere is full of toxins and antitoxins which are our words and attitudes. We must have good words and a good attitude to rid ourselves of the toxins in our atmosphere. When we pray, we must pray God’s promises, pray while we wait, and pray persistently.

Thanks to School Historian, Ike Crudup, Jr., for donating old pictures and photos to the SCTS/ETHHS Alumni Association. We enjoyed viewing all especially the one of Mr. John Lee Smith who was our math instructor at E. T. Hawkins High School.

We enjoyed hearing from Father Roberto Mena who is assistant sacramental minister in Compton, CA at Our Lady of Victory Church. We enjoyed visiting, via phone, with Roseann Lynn and that was just what the doctor ordered. Visiting with fellow Tougalooian Manorris Odom was a treat. Gardening with James “Tre” and Miriam was perfect exercise. Live life to the fullest.

Birthday greetings to babies born between April 25th and 30th, namely, Juanita Crudup (25), Janifer Odom Gray and Brienna Payton (27), Aaron Barnett and Mary Johnson Battle (29), and Diane Patrick and Reginald Reed (30).

Answer to Diversity Month Quiz Teaser #614: Phyliss Anderson became the first female Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians in 2011. Sheila Brown provided the correct response.

Diversity Month Quiz Teaser # 615: In what year was the first Hispanic Congressman elected and who was he/she?