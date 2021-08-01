Our prayers are with family of Mrs. Ruth Boler Johnson who transitioned July 29th at her home in Jackson while surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Johnson was an English instructor at Hawkins High School and English professor at Tougaloo College. She also served in other educational positions. She was a very special lady who always personified class, integrity and love for her students. Our prayers are with her family. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

We are sorry to learn of the July 25th transition of Kenyelle Donsha Morgan, 2000 graduate of Morton High School Our prayers are with his family. Dean Memorial Funeral Home of Brandon has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Bedell Boyd, 1963 graduate of Bettye Mae Jack High School, who transitioned Thursday, July 29th. Special prayers for his wife, Mrs. Minnie Manning Boyd, and children, Phyllis and Pathena. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Please remember the family of Mr. Marlow Washington, 1991 graduate of Morton High School, in your prayers. Memorial and funeral arrangements are incomplete.

We join others across the state, nation and globe in expressing our sympathy to the family of Harvard educated Dr. Robert “Bob” Moses who transitioned on the 80th birthday of Emmett Till – July 25th at his Hollywood, FL home. Bob was loved, endeared and respected by those who knew him as one of the most brilliant and influential leaders of the Civil Rights struggle. He was honored for his work on the Algebra Project by the MacArthur Foundation. Dr. Moses was one of the architects of Freedom Summer and later returned to teach high school students in Harlem. Our prayers are with his family.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Joe Nathan Patrick whose Homegoing Celebration was held Tuesday, July 27th at Lovelady Cemetery. Rev. Walter Patrick officiated and delivered his eulogy, and Ms. Jacqueline Patrick shared a solo. Our prayers are with his family, especially his children, Ms. Beverly Patrick, Ronald (Early Faye) Patrick, Donald (Debra) Patrick, and David Patrick; and sister, Mrs. Tressie Ware.

Mrs. Helen Harris’ funeral reflected her loving nature when Dr. Joe Pate officiated and shared her many contributions to our community. “How Great Thou Art” and “It is Well with my Soul” were her favorite songs and they were shared with family and friends in attendance. Dr. Pate said that “Mrs. Harris’ life is her sermon.” In closing, he referenced that Mrs. Harris loved us and prayed for us. Those who knew her can attest to the accuracy of this statement. Continued prayers for her children, Roland, Donnie and Alice. Please keep them in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges.

Forest Municipal School District Board Members traveled to Biloxi in late July for the Southern Region Leadership Conference. Members attending were Supt. Norwood, Board President Charles Longmire, Mattye Evans, Rev. Louvene Robinson, and Trey Rogers. Board members must earn a minimum of three hours of training each school year to maintain their seat on the board and be without any conflicts of interest.

Stay tuned for additional information and details regarding the 10th Anniversary celebration of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. which will be shared in next week’s column.

Local municipal elected officials attended the 90th Annual MML Conference in Biloxi July 26-28, 2021 which was held at the MS Gulf Coast Coliseum and the Beau Rivage. Those attending were Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton and Morton Alderwoman Oneida Laster, Aldermen Fred Johnson, Al Reeves, and Jimmy Brown, and City Clerk Dorothy Redeemer; Forest Alderwomen Cynthia Slaughter Melton and Yolanda White, and Alderman Matt Alford. They enjoyed the event especially the educational seminars. In their absence, Forest Aldermen Harry Robinson and Alan Atkinson were inducted into the Hall of Fame for 20 years of service. Alderwoman Laster has also completed and served 20 years. Congratulations to incoming President Mayor Errick Simmons of Greenville who succeeded Mayor Billy Hewes. In addition to the MML Convention, several other conferences were held in conjunction with MML, including MBCLEO which was held Sunday through Monday. The guest speaker for that conference was Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs. The Municipal Court Clerks met on Monday through Tuesday, and MS Municipal Attorneys met Monday through Tuesday. MS Ethics Commission Director Tom Hood was one of the speakers for the Attorneys’ meeting.

Little Rock M.B. Church service was in person and via YouTube. Devotion was done by Deacon Jimmy Robinson. Pastor Sheldon Thomas’ sermon’s theme was, “There’s A Vacancy.” Scriptures referenced were Matthew 6:33, Luke 10:27-29, and John 4:23-24. We see everyday in the news that there are employers with vacancies for jobs to be filled. Satan (Lucifer) was a beautiful angel and worship leaders in Heaven and was kicked out because of sin. God has a vacancy that has Him seeking true worshippers who must worship Him in spirit and truth. God wants us to seek Him first. If we seek God first, everything else will fall into place. When things are not working right, then we need to check our seeking. Scripture shows us that God sought after man to show His love towards him. Now, God wants us to seek Him in our showing love toward Him daily. We love God with our whole heart, soul, strength, and mind.

Mt Moriah M. B. Church family celebrated God’s goodness during their Revival held Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. New Bethel Pastor Vincent Hopkins was the evangelist. The Church family treated students to a Back To School Fair at Roosevelt State Park! Kudos to the Mt Moriah family for continuing to nurture our children.

Please mark your calendars for Saturday, August 14th for the JSU Grilling in the Park Picnic at Gaddis Park from 4-7 p.m. There will be fun, food and fellowship. President Albert Gray and the Scott County JSU Alumni Association invite all to come out and enjoy the festivities. Students interested in attending JSU will be recognized and honored. Persons interested in joining the JSU Alumni Association and those interested in purchasing tee shirts may do so at the Park that day. The regular monthly JSU Scott County meeting will be held Thursday, August 12th at 5:30 at Kats Kave.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born during the second week in August, namely Rita Russell, and Rachel Hayes (7) Israel Miguel (8), Shareka Brown and Joy Major (9), Charles Brown (10), Michael Johnson, Raphael Nicks, Denise Owens, and Constance Burwell (11), Marcus Johnson (12), Destiny Foster, Brandon Harris, Kathy Sanders, Marqavious Bradford (13), and Tony Sanders, Tammy Longmire, and Ethan Hunt (14).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 629: Mrs. Rosie Kersh, a Pulaski resident, provided educational services as a social science instructor at Forest High School for 25 years and continues to teach for a total of 50 years! She is presently serving as president of the Smith County NAACP. Kudos to Mrs. Susie Jackson Boyd for the correct response!

Quiz Teaser # 630: Which Scott County native and 1999 graduate of Morton High School is a Psychologist at St. Jude’s Children Hospital?