Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Opal Wilkes Austin, widow of Dr. Jesse W. Austin, a/k/a “Dr. Bill,” who transitioned Saturday, October 16th at the age of 99. A beautiful Graveside Service was held October 23rd at Eastern Cemetery. Rev. Rob Hill was the program guide and shared the life of Mrs. Opal from a letter he penned to her in 2007.

She was remembered as a generous Christian woman who was unafraid to stand up and speak out against injustice and cruelty. She went out of her way to help anyone with anything and expected nothing in return.

Friends and family shared their memories of “Mama O,” namely, her granddaughter Ashley (Richard’s daughter), Lib Hill, Norma Ruth Lee, her friend Eric from Starkville, and daughter-in-law Kitty. Mrs. Austin’s contributions to the Forest and Starkville communities were shared in last week’s column by Sid Salter, a special son of “Mrs. Opal.” Please keep her family in your prayers, especially her children, Jesse “Ace” (Dockery) Austin, Jr., Judy Austin (Joe) Webb, and son Terry J. (Kitty) Austin.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Johnny “Porter” Odom who transitioned October 20th in Milwaukee. Mr. Odom was a member of the North Scott High School class of 1966, and 1970 Jackson State University graduate. Following graduation, he was a public school instructor in Milwaukee. Memorial arrangements are incomplete.

Our prayers are with Mrs. Mary Cobb and children during this difficult time with the loss of her husband and their father. Dr. Alton Cobb was the first executive director of MS Medicaid Commission and was appointed State Health Officer in 1973 and remained in the position until his retirement in 1992. Dr. and Mrs. Cobb were among the first Legacy Agents in 2012 and often shared their visions of a better health care system in our state. He was a staunch supporter of the expansion of Medicaid. Many of our readers will recall Dr. Cobb’s name and signature on their birth certificates as he signed them as State Health Officer. He will be remembered as a giant for public health and in advancing public health in MS. Please remember his other family members in your prayers, namely his children, Tommy, Susan Cobb, and Mary Alford.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Minnie B. Addison Lyles who transitioned October 13th in Memphis. She was the widow of James Lyles, and she graduated from Jackson State University. Rev. Joshua A. Lyles officiated and delivered her eulogy at her October 23rd Celebration of Life at Balucta M. B. Church. Mrs. Sherry Lyles was the mistress of ceremony. Rev. Melvin Lyles and Mrs. Louise McCoy were program participants. Our prayers are with her family especially her children, Marcus, James Jr., and Nina. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Please remember the family of Mr. Kenny Reed in your prayers. His Graveside Service was held October 23rd at Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Gail Lee, Eddie Futch, London Thompson, Julian Parker, John Lee Evans, Flo Chambers, Tommy Joe Wash, Lamar Gatewood, Anthony “Pee Wee” Jones, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Mae Jane Kimble, Elaine Thomas, and others facing health challenges.

Happy belated birthday to Rev. Louvene Robinson who celebrated her October 14th birthday with her son, Tim, who surprised her with a trip to Mexico and a special handbag/purse she had looked at for at least five years.

During Sunday’s homily, Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas shared the story of Bartimaeus, the blind man, who begged Jesus to have mercy on him. The gospel (Mark 10:46-52) was his reference when he reminded us that Bartimaeus continued to call on Jesus, despite the crowd’s efforts to silence him. We must do as Bartimaeus did which is to call Jesus even louder, and sooner or later, it will be our turn to be heard. God makes us wait, at times, to increase our desire and our capacity to receive the graces He wants to bestow upon us. He cautioned St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners to remember that prayer time is one of the best investments we can make in our lives.

Little Rock M. B. Church’s sermon by Pastor Sheldon Thomas was entitled, “Don’t Leave Home without It.” Scriptures referenced were 1 Kings 13:9-10 and Ephesians 6:10-14. American Express’ commercial slogan, “Don’t Leave Home without It” stems over in our spiritual lives. We should never leave home without a discerning spirit. We must know right from wrong and clean from unclean. When having a discerning spirit of who is good for you and who is not will cause you to trade men you can see for a man (Jesus) you cannot see. You don’t need everyone; you just need the right one. The belt of truth around the waist of the Roman soldiers’ attire is what holds up the sword and weapons. Like the truth, it holds everything together and sets us free. If it doesn’t line up with God’s Word (truth), then leave it alone. When you come into the presence of God, you should never leave the same way you came.

Reach One on One was the venue for the beautiful (blue and silver) wedding of Debresha “Bre” Qualls and Christopher (Chris) Macon Saturday, October 23rd. The officiant for this very special occasion was Pastor Shirley Wilder. Parents of the couple are Perry and Deborah Qualls, and Reginald Macon and Carolyn Macon. Maids of Honor were Kristen Miley and Tiffany James and Matron of Honor was Amelia Maness. Bridesmaids were Lauren Peterson, Emilee Maner, Christy Evans, Teanna Burkes, Dyneshia Lockett, Quenshanta Macon, Marnekia Boone, Kelsey Cox, and Demekia Brown. Best Man was Daniel Louis, and Groomsmen were Zay Evans, Zack Reed, Dexter Buckhalter, Andre Evans, Howard Patrick, Tay Mitchell, Tyrese Lofton, Marcuse Lofton, Irvin Hernandez, and Jessie Brown. Flower Girls were Bella Evans and Maddie Reed; Ring Bearer was Jeremiah Evans; and Junior Bride was Adyson Boone. Hostesses were Makia Harvey, LaShawnda Allen, Mykia Reed, Kiara Reed, and Jasmine Reed.

Mrs. Macon was a beautiful bride and as she walked down the aisle, her husband beamed with joy at his lovely bride clothed in a stunning white laced gown adorned with pearls. The wedding party wore the wedding colors of royal and tiffany blue and light gray and silver. The couple delayed their honeymoon until next year so they can complete the move into their new home. Congratulations Bre and Chris, a/k/a Mr. and Mrs. Christopher (Debresha) Macon!!!

Members of the St. Peter M. B. Church wore purple to recognize Domestic Violence Month. Special appreciation to Mrs. Bobbie Adams and other ladies for this information.

Answer to National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Quiz Teaser #641: President Barack Obama proclaimed October as National Breast Awareness Month on October 1, 2010. Congratulations to Mrs. Susie Boyd for providing the correct answer.

Quiz Teaser # 642: In what year was the Bettye Mae Jack High School dedicated? Who was Miss Bettye Mae Jack, and where was she born?