Mental and Physical Health

Man, made in the image of God within a perfect creation, was destined to have good health and eternal life and not face the physical and moral sufferings that because of original sin he suffers. “Then the Lord God said, “Behold, the man has become like one of us in knowing good and evil. Now, lest he reach out his hand and take also of the tree of life and eat, and live forever” therefore the Lord God sent him out from the garden of Eden to work the ground from which he was taken.” Genesis 3:22-23 ESV

The COVID-19 virus pandemic has not only been the cause of death for many, but the suffering of many ills that involve the mind and spirit of the rest of society, infected or not. The truth is that our current life is different from the one we lived before this pandemic. The quarantine has been and will be for a while, something necessary that has as a consequence, having a more sedentary life. Like it or not, it can be negative or positive according to each person and their way of leading this life.

There is a fine line between the physical, the mental, and the spiritual that each person faces. For more than a year we have lived a different life in which many people are still not aware of that reality. Some studies have been done that give very revealing statistical data of this difference. Some data reveal that in general 40% of the population concentrates less on many important topics, 50% feel a constant burden on the social network and other media, 25% have insomnia problems to some degree etc.

The Holy Scriptures teach us that Satan on many occasions causes certain diseases and ailments, but that he cannot go beyond what God allows, since He is always ready and is powerful to help those of us who believe in Him.

According to the Word inspired by God and written in the Bible, this pandemic is dangerous to our spirit. “For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears the will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.” 2 Timothy 4:3-4 ESV. “My son,be attentive to My words; incline your ear to My sayings. Let them not escape from your sight; keep them within your heart. For they are life to those who find them, and healing to all their flesh. Keep your heart with all vigilance, for from it flow the spring of life. Put away from you crooked speech and put devious talk far from you.” Proverbs 4:20-24 ESV

When Jesus restores sight to a blind man, He tells him something that we must not forget about Him. “We must work the works of Him who sent me while it is day; night is coming, when no one can work. As long as I am in the world, I am the Light of the world.” John 9:4-5 ESV

It is possible that you have something that is a consequence of this time of pandemic and that without being the virus. I invite you to meditate and go to church to allow the Holy Spirit to heal and help you. Jesus Christ has always had the power to heal, but we are the ones who must allow Him to do so. May God bless you.