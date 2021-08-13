Faith in God

I was impressed with Pastor Bill Myers’ article from a couple of weeks ago, entitled Hearing the Voice of God. He was right on the mark on four significant points. If we desire the blessings of heaven in our lives, it is our responsibility to 1) Recognize that God is the source of all truth, 2) Open the door and invite God into our lives, 3) Listen to what he has to say, and 4) Trust God sufficiently to act on what he tells us.

All of this requires faith, which is the greatest force in the world. Indeed, faith in God can divide the waters of the great deep, heal the sick, and it can move the mountains of difficulties we face in our lives.

And where do we learn and gain this kind of faith? As children we see and experience it at the feet of our mothers as they teach us about God, heaven, and our Savior Jesus Christ. We gain it in the pews of our local churches. We gain it from reading and pondering God’s word given to prophets and recorded in scripture. And we gain it from fervent prayer, hearing the voice of the God, and recognizing his answers to our prayers. Quite simply, we gain it by acting on Christ’s invitation to come unto Him, live his gospel, and witness the miracle he works in our life.

“Each of God’s children deserves the opportunity to hear and accept the healing, redeeming message of Jesus Christ. No other message is more vital to our happiness. No other message is more filled with hope. No other message can eliminate contention in our society. Faith in Jesus Christ as the Son of God, is the conduit of divine power. According to the Apostle Paul, ‘Without faith it is impossible to please (God): for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.’ (Hebrew 11:6) Everything good in life—every potential blessing of eternal significance—begins with faith.” Russell Nelson

Allowing God to prevail in our lives begins with faith that He knows us personally, is willing to guide us, and knows what is best for us. “It is our faith that unlocks the power of God in our lives.” It doesn’t have to be perfect faith. Rather we are asked to experiment on God’s word by exercising a particle of faith, yea, “even if (we) can no more than desire to believe.” The Lord’s biblical promise is that if we “have faith as a grain of mustard seed” (which is a very small seed), we shall be able to “say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto (us).” (Matthew 17:20)

Faith takes effort. But God loves effort, so ask for His help. “Start today to increase your faith. Through your faith, Jesus Christ will increase your ability to move the mountains in your life, even though your personal challenges may loom as large as Mount Everest.” RN