The way of the Lord

We are in the season of the year in which many decide to travel on vacation. If we do not know the geographical place whose name we chose, our cell phone will direct us, and it will even say how long it will take to arrive at our destination. These days will probably be a good time to meditate, since we can be in the mountains, by the sea, or in the field, away from our daily routine. In our spiritual life, as believers, those moments of change and rest can be valuable as opportunities to seek an encounter with God, since the world does not give answers to go the way of the Lord.

It is not just any route because it is the only one that leads to the truth that resides in God. John the Baptist mentions that path which must be well prepared in us when we decide not to continue walking wandering with our own ideas. “In those days John the Baptist came preaching in the wilderness of Judea, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand,” For this is he who has spoken of by the prophet Isaiah when he said, “The voice of one crying in the wilderness: ‘Prepare the way of the Lord; make his paths straight.’ ” Mathew 3:1-3 ESV

The world presents itself to us at every moment full of deception with false promises. It is enough to open any communication device such as cell phone, computer or turn on our televisions to be immediately invaded with commercial messages, which distract from our main objective for which we use the devices. Obviously we made a decision which will reflect our lifestyle.

The way of the Lord is different and if we have prepared our hearts we will surely receive a message through our spiritual ear with a call. Everyone can feel that call since we have the strength, we just have to give it a chance for it to manifest. For this it is important to have a retreat, that way we will not hear the voices of those who do not wish to walk towards the Lord. We have to run from ourselves. It is as if we came to a desert where an inaudible voice arises that tells us that simple things are beautiful. We will realize that God exists in Beauty and Goodness, so that our prayers present a very illuminated way of the Lord where there is a clear, pure, transparent horizon that when we look back, we realize the nonsense in which we have been getting tangled up.

In this desert we must not fear that voice that cries out in our consciences, nor must we fall under the influence of the external voices already known to the world. We will realize that we are passing through and that we have lifted a great weight on ourselves and, that we have found God. Maybe we will never see Him because he is invisible, elusive and ineffable, but anyway we find His footprints in nature, in the wind that can truly bring us to life. That true life implies a total change of way of thinking, and of another disposition in front of the worldly and sinful. It is the only way of walking always guided by Christ.

May God bless you