Congratulations to Mr. Stephen Johnson and Dr. Lanee Riley in taking their wedding vows on last Saturday. They are now Mr. and Dr. Stephen Johnson. The ceremony was beautiful. Their colors were Navy blue and maroon. Lanee wore a very lovely white floor length strapless dress with a long white veil. Her veil did not cover her face. The guys wore navy formal dress suits with white shirts and maroon bow ties. The bridesmaids wore long maroon dresses with spaghetti straps. The Matron of Honor and Maid of Honor wore maroon long dresses with a single strap. Lanee’s sister Larissa Riley Page was the Matron of Honor. Larissa two boys were Escorts, Joseph Page escorted his Mother, Mrs. Bertha Johnson and Daylin Page excorted Lanee’s mother, Dr. Lorraine Dozier to their seats. Lanee was escorted by her father, Rex Riley of Rex, Georgia. The services were really wonderful and enduring.

The food served was baked chicken or baked salmon, with whole sautéed green beans, cream potatoes with gravy, roll, assorted fresh fruits, (sliced oranges, sliced pineapples, white grapes, red grapes and strawberries), canned drinks, punch and water. Between the wedding and the reception the bars were open for whatever one wanted to drink.

Family present: uncle, Arlander McClendon and his son Alex of Milwaukee; from Houston, Texas; Dr. Tomeka Wilson Greer, her daughter Tamyra Greer, and her sister Tiona Wilson; from Forest: Delie Shepard, Diane Banks, Constance McClendon, Chelsey McClendon and son Cameron, Cadessia McClendon, Courtney McClendon, Eddie Lee and wife, Edward Moore and wife Joselyn, Crystal Moore, Latoya Moore, Dan McClendon, Thomas and Dr. Locord Wilson; from Detroit, Regina Clay Harcourt and husband Jason; from Birmingham, Elyse Clay and E. Page; from Hattiesburg, Davon Clay and sons August and Issiah; from Jackson, Zina Cousin, Kaliah, and friend; her aunts from Atlanta, Brenda Banks, Wilma Riley, and Samantha Riley, and from North Carolina, Dr. Donald Fuller.

Sympathy to the Stewart family in the passing of Willie Davis. “Big Man” Stewart of Milwaukee formerly of Forest. His services will be Friday, October 22nd at Krause Funeral Home, 7001 West Brown Dear Road, Milwaukee. Visitation is 11:00 am with service at 1:00 pm. Rest on first cousin, you fought a great fight, dialysis and cancer, but God is life determiner and he gave you peace and rest. He is the son of the late Big Jack and Flossie McClendon Stewart. Brother of Nancy Stewart Veasy and Gloria “Tinchie” Stewart and the late Robert Stewart, Glen Stewart, Adrain “Soda” Stewart, Eyvette Stewart White and Caroline Stewart.

Sympathy to the Shepherd family in the passing of Robert “Bob” Shepherd of Lena. His service was last Saturday Harmony MB Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Bobbitt family in the passing of Walter Bobbitt. His services were at Sylvester United Methodist Church. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the McKinney family in the passing of LuVera “Princess” McKinney. Her graveside services were last Saturday at Little Rock MB Church. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Lyles family in the passing of Cecil Lyles. His service was last Saturday at Murray Temple Rebirth C.O.G.I.C. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Beamon family in the passing of Margie Mae Beamon of Pelahatchie. Her service was last Saturday at Farris Hill M. B. Church. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Reed family in the passing of Kenneth Reed of Texas. His service is incomplete. He is the son of the late Johnny Mae Sims and Little Johnny Reed. He is also the brother of Roger Reed. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Lofton family in the passing of Betty Quay Lofton. Her services were last Saturday. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Burgess family in the passing of Jadarius Burgess. His services were last Saturday at Union Grove Baptist Church. Interment was Sherman hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.