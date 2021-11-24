Congratulations

Scott Central

Congratulations to my Alma Mata, Jackson State University for winning 24 to Alcorn 10. Jackson State University ranks with 10 wins and one loss. Alcorn State University ranks 6 wins and 5 losses. The game was played in Jackson on last Saturday evening. The speculation of who wins between Jackson State University and Alcorn is over. Jackson State University is the winner. Congratulations to Coach Prime on instigating a well-oiled team to win these games.

Congratulations to Scott Central Attendance Center on winning their football game (60-14) against Newton High School last Friday night.

I received the honor of attending my grandson’s Thanksgiving dinner for the kindergarten class at Newton Elementary School. Xhavier Shepard was glad to see his grandma come and escort him to lunch and sit at the table and eat lunch with him. The food was good. While I was there at the elementary school I saw Adam Shepard as he was changing classes. It was a day of grandma enjoying grandchildren.

Adam Shepard, Inny Shepard and Khaleb Shepard were glad to see their maternal grandparents (Ditto and Nana) from Seattle Washington this week. They will be here vising for a few days.

Many thank yous go to Crudup Ward and their monthly give away. When someone is donating their time and money to help others, they are to be commended for their good deeds.

Other thank yous go to Superintendent Bobby Henson and MSN Doris Henson who gave away Thanksgiving bags on last Monday from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Outreach Center in Walnut Grove. Again, Thank You.

Sympathy to the Butler families in the passing of Sam Cleveland Butler. His service was last Saturday at Little Rock M. B. Church. His interment was in the church cemetery. Rev. Sheldon Thomas was the officiant and he delivered the eulogy. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy for the Patrick family in the passing of Deborah Patrick of Forest. Graveside and Interment was last Saturday at Lovelady Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Ealy Family in the passing of Teresa Ealy. Her service was last Friday at Bethlehem M. B. Church in Tuscola. Holifield Funeral home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Moore Family in the passing of Johnnie Mae Moore. Graveside service and Interment was last Saturday at Blossom Hill Cemetery. Holifield Funeral home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Graham Family in the passing of Bobbie Jean Graham. Her service was last Friday at St. Hill M. B. Church in Newton. Holifield Funeral home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Cynthia Lewis Johnson, Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, David Parrott, and Christine Ealy Black of Chicago.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: dshep10399@-gmail.com.