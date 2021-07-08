SS returns to individual classes in September

Midway M. B Church Bible class started back on July 7th at 6:30 P.M. Rev. Wesley Griffin will teach the class. Sunday School started back on July 4th at 9:00 a.m. one class unless there will be youth present. Thomas Wilson will be teaching the Sunday School class.

First Sunday in September will start individual Sunday School classes.

Pastor’s Anniversary will be August 15th during regular service. Annual revival is not scheduled yet. Church Anniversary is scheduled for September 19 during regular service.

Sympathy to the Stowers and Gray families in the passing of Frederick Stowers.

Sympathy to the Macon and Hoard Families in the passing of Shirley Macon. Her services were at Mount Mariah M Church. Interment was in the church cemetery. Mapp Funeral was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Patrick, Townsend and Reed Families in the passing of Janie Reed Patrick. Her services were at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Spencer Family in the passing of Mamie Spencer. Her graveside services were at Eastern Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Barber Family in the passing of Mary Barber. Her services were at Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Her interment was Mount Olive Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Patrick Family in the passing of Joe Patrick. His service was at Lovelady Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Triplett and Turner families in the passing of Miller Triplett “Noonie” Turner. Her memorial services were held in her yard on Saturday in the Warren Hill Community in Smith County.

Sympathy to the Futch and Evans families in the passing of Vinnie Grace Futch Evans. Her services were July 10 at Reach One Teach One. Her interment was Little “Rock M. B. Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Moore and Shepard Family in the passing of William Shepard. His services were held the first Saturday in July at Evans Memorial Chapel. His interment and military honors were held at Sylvester United Methodist Church Cemetery. Evans Memorial was entrusted with his arrangements.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton; Percy Shepard – Brandon Court, Brandon, MS.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Charles A. McClendon, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601-507-0992; email: [email protected].