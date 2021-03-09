Good Luck Tigers

This morning as I write this article, I see how bad the weather is in other places as well as how much rain we are receiving now. I see and hear how many people are without power. I continually tell others one of the best investments you can do in this time of climate change is to purchase a whole house generator. Mine is a Generac. It is hooked up to a 250-gallon propane tank, that is filled each time the gas truck comes out to replenish my house tank. I would not put the generator on my house gas tank, because if my house gas tank ran out, I still had my generator tank full and my generator running in case of bad weather. Katrina taught me how much inconvenience you have with no electricity. At that time my stove was electric, my furnace had to have electricity to run as well as the refrigerator and freezer. This whole house generator has really made a difference.

Dr. Locord Wilson and her husband Tom Wilson spent the weekend in Houston, Texas wishing their oldest granddaughter a great 16th Birthday. They flew out Friday night and returned Sunday before any airports were closed. They were supposed to come in later on Sunday, but the airlines changed their flight to earlier on Sunday before the airports were closed. They had a wonderful time. Jayla thoroughly enjoyed her grandparents spending this once in a lifetime time with her. She will never be 16 years old again.

Sending out a lot of hope that Jackson State University Football Team win their game in Florida on Labor Day Weekend. Hear there are a lot of Jacksonians gearing up to go. I hope they have a safe journey going, there and returning home. Plus, I hope my Alma Mata wins!!!!

Sympathy to the Shepard and Harper family in the passing of Percy Shepard. He passed last Sunday morning in the hospital in Brandon. His arrangements are incomplete at my press time.

Midway M. B. Church Anniversary is scheduled for September 19 during regular service.

Sympathy to the Murrell and Douglas families in the passing of Cornelius Murrell. His graveside services were last Saturday at Little Rock M. B. Church Cemetery. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements. He was a great-great-great-grandson of late Henry Odom the First and Bethany Odom. Bethanie was a full bloodied Choctaw Indian. He was also the great grandchild of the late Aubry and Mollie Dou-

Midway News

glas and the late J. T. Murrell and Bernice Murrell.

Sympathy to the Johnson and White families in the passing of Claudie B. Johnson. His services will be Saturday. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Johnson family in the passing of Johnny Lee Johnson. His services will be Saturday at 11:00 am. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Evans family in the passing of Cora L. Evans. Her services will be Saturday at 2:00 pm at Greater Holy Hill Church of God in Christ in Morton. Her interment will be in the church cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Johnson and Thompson families in the passing of Willie Rogers Johnson. His services were last Sunday. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with his arrangements. Willie Rogers was the great grandson of the late John and Sophia Nickols Stowers.

Sympathy to the Moore and Jones families in the passing of Pauline Moore Jones. Her arrangements are incomplete at my press time. Mapp Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements.

Sympathy to the Ealy Family in the passing of Barbara Jean Ealy. Her graveside services were last Saaturday6 at Harmony M. B. Church Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home is entrusted with his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Gramage Family in the passing of Willie Gamage. His services were last Tuesday at Union Grove M. B. Church. His interment was at Lovelady Cemetery. Holifield Funeral Home was in charge of his arrangements.

Sympathy to the Patrick and Johnson family in the passing of Mae Carol Patrick. Her arrangements are incomplete at my press time.

Care Facilities: Jerome Banks – Forest; Billy Frank Williams – Newton.

Remember with your prayers all our sick and shut ins. Jr. Lewis, Tracy McClendon Williams, Marshall Beamon, Marjorie Odom Washington, George Beamon, Dorothy Shepard, Lonnie Johnson, Verneda “Ollie” McClendon, Cora Odom Peavy, Nettie Kennedy, Linda Parrott, Versherica Ficklin, Mattie Holifield, Addie Zell Harris, Sarah Harper, Billy Strong, Travis Ward, Wesley Lewis, and David Parrott.

Please call or text me those who are sick, deceased with their arrangements and other happenings in your family. You may reach me: Delie Shepard 601.507.0992; email: dshep10399@gmail.com.