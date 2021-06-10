Announcements: Morton Public Library staff wishes to express appreciation to those who responded to the Bake Sale Fundraiser. Sponsored by Friends of the Morton Library and managed by volunteer Christy Porter, the event provided $400 plus to the effort to purchase new flooring in the building.

To support Friends of Morton Library, fees are; student-$10, one adult-$5, family-$10, business-$25.

Donations of properly wrapped candies appropriate for “Trick or Treat” during library hours on Friday, October 29 are requested.

First Baptist of Morton and Morton United Methodist Churches will sponsor a Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat activity on October 30 beginning at 5:30 p.m. until dark in the parking lots of both churches. Open to the public in conjunction with City of Morton’s Halloween activities.

The Morton Chamber of Commerce sponsored Halloween in the Park will be celebrated on Saturday, October 30 beginning at 6 p.m. Admission to the Farris Park trick or treat activity is $3 per child and only the bags given to them at the gate will be allowed for collecting treats. There will be no costume contest this year but a great attendance is hoped for. Proceeds from the event will go back to Morton Parks and Recreation.

Congratulations to: Those representing Morton High School in the 2021 Homecoming Court. Freshmen maids-Addyson Hatch and Rylie Lucroy; Sophomore maids-Lillie Bradshaw and Aniyah Kincaid; Junior maids-Skyla McCoy, Jaden Miles and Harley Windham; Senior maids-Lizabeth Herrera, Migdaly Sontay Martin, Skylar Miles and Ashley Kincaid-Smith. Elected by their peers to this honor, the lovely young ladies were quite beautiful while riding in the impressive Homecoming Parade.

To: Also, the maids representing East Rankin Academy 2021 Homecoming Court. Kate Betts, Karlee Harrison, Neely Hawthorn, Abbie Hutson and Anna Lane Hutson, Lana Jones, Abbey Kelly and Mary Kellan Sartin.

To: Davis Barnes on receiving the G. Larry Kerry Endowment scholarship. Over 30 years ago the MS Trucking Association Foundation Scholarship Program was created. G. Larry Kerry is one of the Foundation’s sponsors who have provided these opportunities to more 300 student Scholarship Recipients during the 2021-2022 MTAF Program.

Prayers and concern for: Bobby “Red” Collins and wife Ann of Pickwick, MS (request of the Melvin Roland’s), Cash Nichols and continued concern for Keith Keller and Edna Gibson.

Sympathy to the families of: Correction-Tondra Trest Ried (not Tonya), George Buck Gilmore (native of Sebastopol), Charlotte Ann Boyd, Duston Allen “Dusty” Shaw, James Earl Johnson, Billy Junior Brownlee, Jon Zakary “JZ” Boykin, Sudie Cooper Thibodeux and Danny Wayne Watkins.

Travelin’ visitin’ and such: Recently while the spouse and I were out and about, we enjoyed surprise encounters with friends Dianne Ruscoe of Greenwood at Harvest Day festivities at Historic French Camp. She is the widow of a M-Club friend from college days and just discovered that she is a graduate of French Camp Academy. Also had a nice chat with our former pastor at Morton UMC, Rev. Jeff Shannon and caught up on his present church assignment and his family, incidentally he sent regards back to Morton friends.

Visited with Ginnie Lee Jordan of Starkville in the M-Club and she shared news that she and her sister Manina Lee Bauer of Gulf Shores, Alabama met in Forest so that they could visit and spend time with their dear friend/mentor, Edna Earl Gibson. While there they both played a variety of tunes on her piano for her entertainment, reminiscent of the days when she was their piano teacher. Both are excellent musicians and give Edna credit for their success in using their talent professionally.

Morton Homemaker Volunteers Club members October meeting was the annual “About Mississippi” tour of interesting things to do/support in our state. Several years ago the MSU Extension Service suggested this activity for clubs during a state convention on campus. Since then Morton MHV has done this in July and October. This trip/tour was to the Harvest Day festivities at Historic French Camp on the Natchez Trace. Following a drive along the Trace to the destination, members enjoyed a meal at the Council House Café there. Then an auction tent exhibiting many interesting items, including beautiful quilts was explored by some while others shopped for unique crafts, homemade jellies/jams and food items. The famous bakery on site was one of the most visited to purchase a variety of breads and sorghum syrup made on the grounds. Returning on the Trace provided a restful time to enjoy fresh cold water, savory and sweet treats. The opportunity to travel as a group in the Church bus lent by First Baptist of Morton and the capable driver, Timmy Jolly made the outing a rewarding one….Plus the weather was beautiful, with not a cloud in the sky.