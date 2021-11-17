Announcements: “Creative Christmas” at the Forest National Guard Armory is scheduled for Thursday, November 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Forest Community Arts, Inc. will sponsor Amanda Cox and her Enhanced/Painted Ceramic Ornaments. Admission is $1 and a donation of non-perishable food is appreciated for the Scott County Crisis Center. Those wishing to enter a favorite recipe to be judged, by category will find entry forms available there and the food and forms must be on site by 10 a.m. this annual event is sponsored by MSU/Scott County MS Homemaker Volunteers.

The last We Care Missions Food Distribution for November will be held on Friday, November 19 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

The Annual Morton Christmas Parade will roll into town on Monday, December 6th beginning at 6 p.m. the theme is “Parade of Lights” and categories featured will be Red Division-Religious, Green Division-Business/Commercial, Gold Division-Civic/Organizations and Pageant Winners Cars will be judged.

Central Mississippi Regional Libraries are now hiring additional personnel. For information on or for description of openings and requirements of each job, please visit: cmrls.lib.ms.us/about-us/jobs or for more info, call Kimberly Cook 601-825-0100 ext.109.

Scott County Livestock Association will have a meeting on Thursday, November 18 at 6:30. Topics are Scott Livestock Association Elections, Scott County Livestock Show, 2022 Southwest Dist. Show and DNJR Livestick Show, Scott County Livestock Show Deadline-December 10 and Board Meeting to follow. There will not be a meal. Remember the nomination fee ($10 per nomination form) for SW Dist. Show is due by December 3.

A Joint Thanksgiving Service. Inviting everyone to join Morton UMC and First Baptist Church of Morton to be held at host church Morton UMC, 29 Church Street, on Sunday, November 21 at 5 p. m.

A word of appreciation is extended to the person who provided the free meals for Veterans at Sam’s Diner on Veterans Day last Thursday and to Morton Homemaker Volunteers Club for providing the delicious catered desserts (cakes).

First Baptist Church and Morton are pleased to welcome Bro. Shayne Wilkinson and his wife Tressie to serve the congregation as full time pastor.

Congratulations to: The Morton Panther Football Team on a really successful season.

To: Morton High School Basketball Coach, Jerrial Dawson on being selected to coach in the 2022 Sports Medicine North/South All star Basketball game. The honor from the MS Association of Coaches (MAC) has designated that he will be coaching the 1a,2a/3a/ Boys All Stars (south).

To: Bill, Sandra and Elizabeth Ann Lovett on being honored as the Forest Area chamber of Commerce 2021 “Citizens of the Year”. A reception in their honor will be held at Colbert Commons on Thursday, December 2nd from 3:30-5 p.m. These dear, most deserving friends will appear as Grand Marshals of the Forest Christmas Parade on Friday, December 3rd, beginning at 5 p.m.

To: Brady Cal Bradshaw, youth pastor at Springfield Baptist Church, on being named Mr. Mississippi college 2021-2022. A graduate of Lake High School, he has held many campus offices and participated in various extra curricular activities. He currently works at Meritt Health as a RN.

Prayers and concern for: Neva Sorey Laseter, Lois Wolverton and continued concern for Kyle Roland Sybil, Lamar Gatewood, Robert and Ann Collins of Pickwick, MS.

Sympathy to the families of: Connie Chestnut Thurman of Texas (sister of Signa Miles), Lonnie Burt Neal, Melinda Michelle Rowell, Glenwood Bustin, Wayne Franklin Rushing, Martha “Mott” Green, William Zollie “Billy” Young, Clinton Ray Chesnut, Jr. Drew Moore, Glenda Massey Phillips and James O. Vaughn.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Bobbie Hodges reports enjoying a visit from her sisters, Kathy Bratvold of Springfield, Missouri and Gail Melendy of Sebring, Florida. While back in their Scott County native home, they took time to visit first cousins and sharing many memories.

Sittin’ and Thinkin’: Veterans Day and Memorial Day are my fondest Holidays, when I take time to pause and remember. Yes, remembering is both happy and sad. But handsome and pretty faces of those so proudly spruced up in their uniforms flash before my eyes plain as day in my memory photo album. Words cannot express how important they were, my neighbors, friends, classmates, etc. who were so dedicated to securing my place in “The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave”. In God we Trust and God Bless America and all Veterans.