Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Christine Ousley Gore who transitioned Thursday, November 11th. Memorial services were held Monday, November 15th at W. F. Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Please keep her family, especially her children, in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the Debra Patrick family in their loss. Ms. Patrick transitioned November 10th at UMMC. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 20th. Please remember her family in your prayers, especially her children, Kedra, Temikia, Natasha, Candace, and Vanzosha, and her sisters, Leria, Jeanette, Mary, and Barbara. Ms. Patrick was remembered as a loving and caring mother who never met a stranger. Evans Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Yvonne Simpson Wallace who transitioned November 9th in Jackson. Memorial services were held Monday, November 15th at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral. Please keep her family, especially her husband, former Representative Tom Wallace, and children in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Janice LaJune Jackson-Vails. Our prayers are extended to her family. A Tougaloo College graduate, student activist, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member, she was a member of the now famous Tougaloo Nine. She and eight other Tougaloo students organized and participated in staging sit-ins in segregated public institutions in Jackson, MS. At her recent death, she was a retired Assistant Dean at the University of MO’s College of Arts and Science. Our prayers are with her family especially her daughter, Gbassa (Elvis) Santana .

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, especially Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Tommie Joe Wash, Julian Parker, Gail Lee, Fannie Bradford, Lamar Gatewood, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Flo Chambers, Mae Jane Kimble, John Lee Evans, Minister Helen Reed Aikens, Anthony “Pee Wee” Jones, Elaine Thomas, London Thompson, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Belated birthday greeting to Mrs. Belsy Ruiz who celebrated her special day November 13th with her family including her husband Ruben, children, and grandchildren. They celebrated in Jackson with all the frills.

Members of the MS Central State Troopers Coalition held their quarterly meeting at the Legacy/Slaughter Library Wednesday, November 10th. They received a welcome from the county through Board of Supervisors President Jackie Bradford, welcoming remarks from Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton, a law enforcement welcome from Forest Chief of Police Will Jones, and welcoming remarks from Ward I Alderwoman Yolanda White, in whose ward the event was held.

Constance Slaughter-Harvey, who was the attorney in the desegregation lawsuit Morrow v. Crisler, welcomed troopers on behalf of Legacy and the Slaughter Library. Former trooper Richard O. (R.O.) Williams, one of three of the first African Americans to graduate and complete the Highway Patrol Training Academy in 1972, presided during the welcoming portion of the event. Also present were retired troopers Walter Crosby and Lewis Younger who were the other two African American troopers to graduate from the Academy. These three troopers received ovations for their bravery and leadership. We join in applauding and saluting these three former MS Highway Safety Patrolmen, a/k/a, MS State Troopers.

Following the welcoming session, the trooper conducted business, under the leadership of former MCSTC president James Gunter, in the Library Board Room. At the conclusion of their meeting, they were treated to a delicious home-cooked feast prepared by Legacy volunteers, Nytezia Donald, Wanda Pinkston, Arnedral Pinkston, Betty Jo Laster, Adrena Pinkston, and Mary Clark. Thanks to these ladies and to other volunteers, Roy Pinkston, James “Tre” Burwell, Dorothy Pinkston and Andrew Crudup. Welcoming and Appreciation Legacy bags were provided courtesy of Save Our Youth through Community Action shareholders. The Coalition has a standing invitation to return to Forest and Scott County.

Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas shared a beautiful homily with parishioners at St. Michael Catholic Church. He encouraged us to be leery of persons who predict the day of Jesus’ return. No one, other than our Father, knows the time nor the place of Jesus’ return. He also reminded us that we don’t have to be afraid of Jesus Christ, and that we should live as Christians. If we do, then we should be happy when Jesus returns to earth. He referenced Matthew 24:8, Mark 13:8, and John 16:21. In our lives, there may be terrible suffering, but at the end there is utter happiness. Both Daniel and Jesus seek to encourage us to remain faithful even in the face of torment, for new life can come from such suffering. Suffering is a reality in every life. How do we endure it? Does it break us down? Or do we come out of it new people, more sensitive and more understanding?

Rev. Sheldon Thomas, Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor, delivered his sermon entitled “Your Breakthrough is Determined by your Build Up.” His scripture referenced were 1 Chronicles 14:8-11 and Philippians 4:6. In life, we have to build up to our breakthrough like David built up to it. He defeated a bear, a lion, a giant named Goliath, then an army. David always sought God in these instances. We should always make room for whatever we’re trusting and believing God to do in our lives. We need to make room in our schedule, heart, mind, marriage, home, finance, job, etc. If you make room for God, He’ll fill it for you. Don’t worry about it, do pray about it, and thank God about it. We learn to just trust God’s process because you can’t have progress without a process! Breakthrough is gradual and then suddenly. Your breakthrough is on the way!!

The Scott County Alumni Chapter of Alcorn State University (ASU) recently held its Scholarship Fundraiser. Their special thanks to local businesses for funding a raffle which helped achieve their objective. Supporting businesses were Citizens Bank, Vowell’s Marketplace, Walmart, Tri-County Insurance/Representative Tom Miles and Bailey Education Group. The scholarship fund ticket raffle was held during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, November 9th at the Forest Services Center. Winners of the drawing were: 1st place $200 cash was Tynisha McDonald; 2nd place $100 cash was Kim Patrick; 3rd place $50 Vowell’s gift card was Michael Williams; and 4th place $50 Walmart gift card was Step Granderson. Thanks to everyone for buying tickets and helping local alumni to promote and contribute to the development of our youth. Chapter officers are President Charles Longmire, Vice Presidents Marcus Holbert and Wayne Kincaid, Secretary Nettie Ware, Treasurer Linda Youngblood, Assistant Secretary Peggy Sanders, Chaplain Greg Nicks, and former President Rev. Johnny Qualls. Thanks also to Mattye Evans who helped to lead the Scholarship Fund promotion. The next scheduled meeting is Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Service Center.

Kudos and congratulations to Jackson State University for clenching the Football Eastern Division (SWAC) Conference. They defeated Southern University (Baton Rouge) Saturday with a score of 21 to 17! Way to go!!

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between November 20th through Thanksgiving, namely, Tyesha Smith, Keilan Ware, and Lavetta Van Buren (21), Marquita Patrick and Abraham Perez (23), and Brett Hollingsworth and Jacendic Nicks (25).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #644: Mr. Albert Moore, laundry/cleaners owner, and Mr. Anderson Robinson, logger/plumber and father of 12 children, were both World War II Veterans. We salute them and other Veterans! Thanks to Mrs. Susie Boyd for providing the correct response. The Legacy Interview Collection contains tapes and interviews with these men.

Quiz Teaser #645: What did these men have in common? N. C. Eiland, W. L. Slaughter, John Kennedy, Jordan Perry, William Brown, Carl Lucas, McKinley Kincaid, and Marvin Morgan.