Back to school 2021

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

After School Tutoring at Excel Community and Learning Center Morton Ms. August 31st Cost per month will be $60. For more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

Happy Birthday To: Barbara Ficklin, Betty Qualls, Joe McDougle, Rosiland Mccoy, Gary Gipson, Rev. Marcus McDougle, Tiffany Townsend, India Walker and Brenda Matheny.

Bereavement: Several in our community have transitioned to their heavenly home. Marlo Washington, Kenyelle Morgan, Lue Willie Donelson and Bedell Boyd. Please keep all families lifted up in prayer.

On August 1, 2021 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference 2 Corinthians 5:17 Deuteronomy 5:7 with the subject If only I could Worship Him.

Food For Thought: As you know School will be starting this week, Universities will be starting soon. That means new friends, leaving the nest for the first time being able to come and go as you please without adult supervision and the safety net of home.

Be careful out there sometimes it’s better to be alone, than in the wrong company. Don’t allow unproductive people to give you counsel. Never discuss your problems with someone incapable of contributing to the solutions because those who never succeed themselves are always first to tell you how to. Not everyone has a right to speak into your life. You are certain to get the worst of the bargain when you exchange ideas with the wrong person, don’t follow anyone who’s not going anywhere. Be careful where you stop to inquire for directions along the road of life. Wise is the person who fortifies his life with the right friendships.

If you see someone along the way without a smile, give them one of yours. Choose to rise. Don’t settle. And go for your dreams. Be sure to let God lead you in everything you do. Enjoy this new school year while taking all safety percautions.