Labor Day 2021

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

After School Tutoring at Excel Community and Learning Center Morton started August 9 serving students in grades 1, 2 and 3. Cost per month will be $50 for first child, $40 for a second child, and $5 for a third child. For more information contact the center at 601-732-1800.

If you are interested in helping the Bound to Excel Mentoring Program you may contact Andre Hollis 601-942-8409. This program has helped many youths in our community.

Prayers And Concern For: The Browns and Stokes family.

Food For Thought: The First Labor Day Holiday was celebrated in New York City on Tuesday September 5, 1882. President Grover Cleveland made reconciliation with the labor movement a top priority and Labor Day became a Federal Holiday in 1894. This day gives workers a chance to rest and celebrate the contributions made to the American Labor Movement. Although some may have to work on this day.

Labor Day is also considered the unofficial end to summer, get those grills ready. For you sports minded individuals it marks the beginning of the NFL and college football seasons. The NFL game of the season is usually scheduled for the Thursday following Labor Day. A lot has changed due to COVID-19. Most of you reading this myself included – The American Worker. We work, we play, that’s why we have this day no matter your occupation there’s one thing for sure we all need a day of rest. Enjoy your day.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.