Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Morton Chamber of Commerce News: October 30, 2021 Halloween in the Park. Farris Park Community Center. Admission to trick or treat is three dollars per child. Only bags given at the gate can be used. November 11, 2021 Veteran’s Day Ceremony. Mini Park on Main Street. Barter Day is schedule for October 23, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Location Farris Park. Booths are $10 food booth are $50.

We Care Missions Food Distribution date is October 22 at Morton United Methodist Church.

The 3rd Annual SpookTober Event to be held at Hines Big Daddy Lofton Community Center October 30, 7:00 p.m.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Rho lota Zeta Chapter and Nu Pi Zeta Chapter, along with Mayor Gerald Keeton invite you to our Breast Cancer walk on October 30, 2021 at Farris Park, Morton Ms. Registration fee $5.00 beginning at 8 a.m. walk begins at 9 a.m. For more information contact Janice Fitten 601-940-6763 or Jackie Patrick at 769-274-8081.

Congratulations To: Rev. Perry Fletcher and First Lady Davida Monya Fletcher on their new bundle of joy.

On October 6, 2021 a Homegoing Celebration was held for Margie M Beeman. Momo as she was loving call was the mother of 15 children, grandmother of 58, 108 great grand, and 39 great great, grand. Please keep this loving family in your prayers as they deal with this great loss.

Prayers And Concern For: Our sick and shut-ins.

On October 17, 2021 our message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture reference John 6:3-4 with the subject Loss and Frustration.

Food For Thought: God Is My Strength was the theme for our Women Day Program held on Sunday October 17, 2021. The beauty of a women is the willingness to listen, the patience to understand, the strength to support, the heart to care and just to be there. Make time for nurturing and passion and romance. Find opportunities for friendship and fun. Women are fierce, and powerful. No matter what language we speak.

