Listening Closely

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Morton Chamber of Commerce News: December 4, Tree Lighting & Cookies with Santa at Farris Park Community Center. December 6, Christmas Parade. December 11, Christmas Movie Livingston Center Roosevelt State Park.

We Care Food Distribution date is November 19th from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street.

Join us November 21, 2021 at Pleasant Hill M.B. Church for our Harvest Day Program.

Prayers And Concern For: Tiffany Townsend, Denise Lee, Dianne Deering and family. and those in our communities who continue to face health challenges.

Food For Thought: In today’s hurried world, with all of the surrounding noise, it’s easy to ignore the still, small voice nudging us in the right direction. We fire off requests, expect microware instant answers, and get aggravated when nothing happens. Our human nature demands a response. How will we know what to do, think, say, if we do not listen?

Listening is a learned art, too often forgotten in the busyness of a day. The alarm clock buzzes, we hit the floor running, toss out a prayer and off we go. Let’s stop. Listen. See what God has in store for us.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news..