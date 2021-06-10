“O Come Let Us Adore Him..”

“Lord, you are my God; I will exalt you and praise your name, for in perfect faithfulness you have done wonderful things, things planned long ago.” (Isaiah 25:1)

“Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise the Lord.” (Psalm 150:6)

We are commanded by God’s word to worship him.

There’s a divide in the church today. One of those divides centers around the ideas of worship. It’s a divide between those who understand what it means to worship God “in spirit and truth” and those who don’t. Worship should be sincere expressions from the heart. Our attitude should be full of thankfulness to God for all He has done, is doing, and will do in our lives!

“Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name.” (Psalm 100:4)

This is where prayer should begin. The first step to successful prayer is thankfulness! We should take time each day to be thankful for all our blessings, whether we “feel” anything or not. Gratitude is life-changing! Yes, it will change us! It doesn’t matter what’s happening around you, just choose to give thanks. God loves to hear our thankfulness in the good times and bad. Thankfulness says, “God, You are more important than any of my needs and I trust You.”

“Seek FIRST the kingdom of God and His righteousness (Jesus) and all these things will be added unto you.” (Mathew 6:33)

Sadly, many of us begin our prayers with, “God, give me this, give me that!”

I encourage you to begin your prayer time with thankfulness, praise and worship. Thank him and express your love for him throughout your day with words of love like, “God, I love you!” I promise you’ll enjoy your day better! Thankfulness expressed in love definitely moves God’s heart.

I remember when my children were young and would come to me and say, “Daddy, I love you..” My heart would melt! Friends, God loves to hear us express our love to Him through our words and song. Again, you don’t have to be in church to worship. We can worship our Father every day. At home or work.

I choose to worship God during my prayer time, in the shower, driving my car, and work breaks. He’s always listening. It’s a great way to begin and end each day!

“Sing to the Lord, all the earth; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples. For great is the Lord and most worthy of praise; he is to be feared (respected) above all gods.” (1 Chronicles 16: 23-26)

“He is the one you praise; he is your God, who performed for you those great and awesome wonders you saw with your own eyes.” (Deuteronomy 10:21)

Prayer, combined with thankfulness, praise, and worship, changes EVERYTHING!

Today, let's be thankful!