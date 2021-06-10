We join others across this state, nation, and world in celebrating the life and legacy of Four Star General Colin Powell. General Powell, former Secretary of State and the first African American to serve in that post, died Monday. October 18th at Walter Reed National Medical Center. This former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died due to COVID complications. General Powell served as the 65th U. S. Secretary from 2001 to 2005.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Opal Austin, widow of Dr. Bill Austin who provided medical services for almost a half century here in Forest. Mrs. Austin moved to Starkville years ago to be with her daughter, and transitioned October 15th at the age of 99. Please keep her family in your prayers. Memorial arrangements are incomplete at press time.

A beautiful Memorial Celebration of Life was held for Mrs. Elva Joyce Williams Arnold Husband in Wiggins Saturday, September 25th. Our prayers are with her family especially her husband, Odis L. Husband, cousin of the late Mrs. Olivia Kelley Slaughter, and children. Mrs. Husband frequently visited the Lackey Convalescent Home for the September Babies Birthday Celebration sponsored by the Naomi Dean Williams Family.

We appreciate hearing from our Legacy Change Agent and Forest native, Mrs. Bonnie Russell Hodge, husband Melvin, and son Tavares, who called to express appreciation for the many prayers offered during her present health challenges. Please continue to keep her in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our other readers and families who are experiencing health challenges, namely, Julian Parker, Eddie Evans, Gail Lee, Tommie Joe Wash, Mary and Mitch Nichols, John Lee Evans, Lamar Gatewood, Mae Jane Kimble, Betty Jones, Anthony Jones, Elaine Thomas, Emma Thomas, Jenia Turner, Don Bell, Flo Chambers, and others facing health challenges.

We appreciate hearing from Legacy Change Agent Betty Ann Lovelady, a native of Forest and presently residing in Clinton, who sends her best regards to family and friends.

We enjoyed visiting LaToya McClendon and her family (son Lakebdrick, parents Vurtis and Annette McClendon, and sisters Latasha Lewis and Dr. Brittany Spivey). She was in good spirits and we applaud her positive outlook. Please continue to keep her in your prayers.

We enjoyed visiting, via phone, with Mesdames Loyce Collier, Annie Owens, and Dr. Stephanie Rhodes as they shared the latest developments in the Morton community.

The Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time focused on hardship. Scripture references were Isaiah 53:10-11, Hebrews 4:14-16, and Mark 10:35-45. As Jesus asks: “Can you drink the cup that I drink?” Fr. Adolfo Suarez-Pasillas, Pastor of St. Michael Catholic Church, reminded parishioners of Jesus’ suffering for our sake. If we want to be close to Jesus in heaven, we must suffer as Jesus did on earth. Without suffering, there is no redemption — no heaven. Pastor Adolfo posed this question for the week: Do you want to be close to Jesus in his glory? If so, are you willing to pay the price?

Rev. Sheldon Thomas, Pastor of Little Rock M. B. Church, delivered his sermon Sunday during service held via YouTube. The sermon theme was “Shift Your Focus.” Scriptures referenced were Isaiah 41:10 and Nehemiah 6:1-5. In today’s world, when we turn on the television, we see price increases, shootings, viruses, and deaths daily. We have what’s called, “emotion contagion.” We can be positively contagious or negatively contagious. Like Nehemiah, your focus must be PRAY, WATCH, and WORK! Don’t stop God’s mission by being sidetracked by the enemy’s threats and rumors. Remember, your faith will follow your focus! Know that God is with, over, beneath, in, and all around you!!!

Congratulations to the Jackson State University (JSU) Tigers and supporters for making history at Saturday’s homecoming victory against Alabama State where they scored 28 to Alabama’s 7. This homecoming was the largest JSU homecoming in history, and the tenth largest JSU home game in history. According to JSU officials and fans, the crowd filled the stadium which holds 60,000 football fans. Congratulations JSU fans and supporters.

Congratulations to Ms. Brenda Bobbitt on her recent promotion to Complex HR Manager at the Forest Tyson Foods Complex. We’re proud of Ms. Bobbitt!

Congratulations to the Hines “Big Daddy” Lofton Community Center staff for their program of honoring breast cancer survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. More than 20 women are recognized as survivors and family members who have lost a family member due to breast cancer. Special thanks to staffers/volunteers for this project, namely, Mesdames Angel Myers, Lora Reese, and owner Mary Lofton. The project is sponsored by A New Starr FS in Morton.

We encourage our readers to wear pink during this month, and to support local programs and efforts to eradicate Breast Cancer during this National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

At the 79th Annual National Bar Association Symposium, President Carlos E. Moore and the NBA Awards Committee presented several categorical awards at the Wiley A. Brandon Symposium and Awards Reception held at the Westin Hotel in Jackson on October 14th – 16th. U. S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Judge Bernice Donald Donnell received the highest honor with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Local Attorney Constance Slaughter-Harvey was one of four persons honored as recipient of the Wiley A. Branton Award. Others receiving the Wiley A. Branton Award were Congressman Bennie Thompson, former U. S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy, and Attorney Robert “Rob” McDuff. Forest native MC Law Dean Patricia Bennett was one of the honorees for the Presidential Black Excellence Award along with former Judge Robert Gibbs, and Attorney Orlando Richmond. Presidential Unsung Hero Awards were presented to Judge Deborah McDonald, Attorney Kenneth Mayfield, and Attorney Carroll Rhodes. Presidential Visionary Leadership Awards were presented to Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy and JSU Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. Presidential Rising Star Awards were presented to Judge Latrice Westbrooks, Attorney Scott Colom, and Senator Derrick Simmons.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born between October, 25th-31st, namely, Wileliazar Cruz and Amiyah Myers (26), Hannah Massey, Johnnie Brown, Donovan Phillips, and Mitchell Nichols (27), Joyce Rigsby (28), Whitney Patrick, Marcus Bland, and Ann Brand Colbert (30), and Cindy Craft and Odessa Robinson (31).

Answer to National Hispanic Heritage Month Quiz Teaser # 640: U. S. President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968. Thanks to Lynda Faye Parker who provided the correct response.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Quiz Teaser # 641: Which U. S. President proclaimed October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.