Our prayers are with the family of the late Percy Shepard who transitioned Sunday, August 29th at Merit Hospital in Brandon. Please remember his family in your prayers. Evans Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our community is saddened by the August 23rd transition of businessman/entrepreneur George Stanley “Stan” Roberts. Mr. Roberts previously taught chemistry and biology in Raleigh before working in Newton and then settling in Forest. He operated Gulf Oil, G. Stanley Roberts Distributor, and Capital Oil here in Forest. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, Janis Roberts, son Stan (Colleen) who graduated from Forest High School, and grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, August 28th at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Please keep his family in your prayers.

A beautiful Home Going Celebration was held August 26th for Pastor Ellis Wansley, Jr. at Dunlap & Thames Funeral Home Chapel. In addition to serving as Little Rock M. B. Church pastor for 25 years, he also served as pastor of the Greenwood M. B. Church in Decatur. Rev. Sheldon Thomas officiated and shared words of comfort, and Ms. Evelyn Mayes was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Pastors Smith Butler and Larry Reed. Reference was made to his favorite sermons, “Get Right Church and Let’s Go Home” and “A Good Man is Hard to Find.” Our continued prayers for his family especially his wife of 52 years, Everlean “Baby” Wansley, and children, Evelyn (Auba) Armiyao, Tracy Wansley, Greg (Kimberly) Wansley, and Ellis C. (Shunna) Wansley.

A beautiful memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Lonnie Jerome “Squirrel” and “L B” Broadfoot, Jr. was held Saturday, August 28th at the W. F. Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. New Friendship M. B. Church Pastor, Rev. Calvin Smith officiated and delivered the eulogy. Other program participants included J’Laydrain Reed, Barbara Patrick, Lisa Qualls, Rev. Josh Lyles, Roger Jones, Annette Qualls, Cynthia Slaughter Melton, and members of the Hawkins High School class of 1965, namely, Ernest Love, Carolyn Knowles, and Leon Hudson. They were joined by classmates Bobbie Hughes Hunter, Willie Smith and Betty Strong Robinson. Mr. Broadfoot graduated from Hawkins High School in 1965, worked with the Forestry Commission, and loved helping others. Our prayers are with his family, especially his daughter Malinda Broadfoot Pope. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Seals Thomas. Memorial services were held August 29th at the W. F. Mapp Funeral Home. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Cornelius Murrell whose life and legacy were celebrated Saturday, August 28th at Little Rock M. B. Church. Our prayers are with his family, especially his parents, Demone Murrell and Bonnie Douglas Murrell Roberts. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Willie Rogers Johnson who transitioned Wednesday, August 25th. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home has been entrusted with final arrangements.

We join citizens of Oktibbeha County and other MS residents in honoring the life and legacy of George Curry who served his county as the first African American Supervisor for 28 years. He transitioned August 5th at the age of 90. Please remember his family, especially his daughter, Keina Tate, in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, LaToya McClendon, Ruben Ruiz, Gail Lee, John Lee Evans, Lamar Gatewood, London Thompson, Flo Chambers, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Anthony “Pee Wee” Jones, Mae Jane Kimble, Fannie Bradford, Travis Ward, Emma Reed, Kitty Colbert, Jenia Turner, Billy Strong, Nettie Kennedy, Judge Wilbur McCurdy, Eva Marie Rankin, Don Bell, and others who are facing health challenges.

Little Rock M. B. Church service was via YouTube. The sermon theme was “The Principles of Representation.” In delivering this sermon, Pastor Sheldon Thomas, referenced Matthew 25:44-45, and Luke 10:38-42. We are Christ Representative in the earth today. The scriptures say, “What you have done to THE LEAST of these, you have done to Me.” God is concerned about what we are doing for the LEAST not our AT LEAST. We can either live under the circumstances or we can live for His glory. Let us not be so distracted by worldly things that we miss the moment to grasp the God things!

Special thanks to Central District MS Department of Transportation (MDOT) Commissioner Willie Simmons and the MDOT staff for investing in the infrastructure of Scott County. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (“The Lottery-Funded Paving of U. S. Highway 80 Morton. MS”) was held Thursday, August 26th at the Intersection of Highways 80 and 13. Participating in this ceremony were MDOT Executive Director Brad White, Rev. Robert Boyd, Jr., MDOT Central District Commissioner Willie Simmons, Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton, Sr., Senator Tyler McCaughn, Representative Tom Miles, and Representative Randy Rushing. Members of the Scott County Board of Supervisors, Morton aldermen and Morton Chamber of Commerce members were in attendance. We understand that Scott County roads and bridges are included in the MDOT Central District priority list!

We’re excited that Opera Mississippi will open its 76th season on Monday, September 13th at 7:30 p.m. in Duling Hall with “Lady Sings the Blues: A Tribute to Billie Holiday.” Additional information will be provided in light of the pandemic. The concert will feature one of Mississippi’s most outstanding jazz singers, Rhonda Richardson. She has performed extensively throughout the United States and Europe, and opened for jazz vocalist Cassandra Wilson and jazz organist Jimmy Smith. Billie Holiday “Lady Day” was a superstar and rose to prominence in the 1930s with a unique style that reinvented the conventions of modern singing and performance. She is remembered for her musical masterpieces, her songwriting skills, creativity, and, courageous views on inequality and justice. Several films about her life have been released, most recently “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (2021). Several publications on Billie Holiday are on reserve in the Slaughter Library, namely, Lady Sings the Blues – the 50th Anniversary Edition, Blues Legends and Black Feminism, Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill, and Mister and Lady Day.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born September 4th – 11th, namely Mytonio Williams and Takishia Lee (5), John Hughes, Martha Smith and Linn D. Williams (6), Sarah Breland, Peggy Major, Deonte Harper, Cornelius Burks and Vanario Youngblood (7), Delois Darby, Ridavious Graffenread, and Bonnie Stowers (8), Cameron Erby and Jayla Lopez (10), and Tydarius Reed (11).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #633: Mrs. Maggie Roberts Dawson, who attended North Scott High School and Scott Central Attendance Center, is the first African American Certified Family Nurse Practitioner. She practices in Morton with the Clark Medical Clinic.

Quiz Teaser #634: Who was the first African American dentist to open his/her dental office in Scott County? Which high school did he/she attend (and graduate)?