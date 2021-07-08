Time for Schools to start!

This seems like this was the shortest summer on record! Students are going to face one of hottest times on record, unless we have major weather changes. We all should appreciate and support all teachers as this profession shapes the future for children and our nation. Lord, please protect our teachers, students and all school personnel as school is starting. Attention: The Red Flag on a school bus is not a suggestion. It’s an Order!

I am sick and tired of the news media’s constant Covid reporting! How about you? I know it’s contagious and many have been and are still getting sick and dying. But, there are other things happening. The United States CDC has a list of deaths in #10 of the highest causes of death. I am only listing the top three (for the time period between 2/2020 and 1/2021). Number 1. Heart Disease 600,000 deaths; Number 2 Cancer 600,000 deaths; Number 3 Covid 19 - 360,000 deaths. According to the CDC this Covid number could be miscalculated, due to pneumonia and flu being mixed in! Why doesn’t the Media focus on these highest death numbers? I never hear it mentioned. (Cancer is really hitting our area hard!)

Biden is pushing giving unvaccinated people $100 to get the Covid shots. Somebody needs to inform him there is a stopping point in money give away. Our nation is fast heading towards socialism. The definition of socialism, “Socialism is an economic and political system where the community or state owns the general means of production. (Farms, Factories, Tools, and raw material). Socialists believes that everything is made by the cooperative efforts of the people and states. People in a socialist society rely on the government for everything from food to healthcare. Proponents of socialism believes that it leads to a more equal distribution of goods and services and a more equitable society. Example of socialists countries include the Soviet Union, Cuba, China and Venezuela.”

I love my country. I’m ashamed of my government!

Good advice . . . “You want to tell your kid about socialism? Tell him you will give him $10 to clean the bathroom. When he’s finished pay him the $10. Then take away $7 and give it to their sibling, who didn’t help. Socialism won’t seem so attractive then!

Crazy and Funny. The funniest thing I heard an elder say, “My generation had Wonder Woman. Your generation has to Wonder if it’s a Woman?

Guys. Struggling to get your wife’s attention? Just sit down and look comfortable!

Works every time!

A man ask me for a dollar. I told him I only carry big bills. He said Give me one of those. I gave him my electric bill.

Prayers needed: Richard Harrison, Betty Waggoner, Judy Price, Shirley and Larry Sullivan, Donna Riser, Scott and husband Butch, Bro. Paul and Karen Smith, Dr. Benjamin Gatewood and Charlotte Bell.

Our community is saddened in the death of Stephen (Champ) Chaney. Our sincere sympathy to his wife Sharle Hardin Chaney and all their loved ones. (They were married just a few months ago.)

Thought for the week: When you feel overwhelmed, you’re spending too much time with the world and not enough time with God. He is our only peace. It’s hard to hear God’s voice when you’ve already decided what you want Him to say!

“Peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. (John 14:27)

Have a blessed week and share it with others!