Calm before the storm

I am writing on Sunday afternoon, the calm before the storm, and I just have to add some thoughts: Records on recent storms show that August 29th has been a very tragic date in weather history: Katrina -2005; Gustav 2008; Isaac 2012; - Harvey 2017 and now Ida 2021. All on August 29th. The old saying that History repeats it’s itself is true with this!

I have been amused at my grandchildren’s comments, after I told them in, a text, “I have a generator and all are welcome. Some of the seven were we claiming the beds and others would have to bring their pallets. It was a fun conversation and I certainly loved their group texting. It will be wonderful when, Covid eases-up, and families can safely gather for a day of visiting!

Warning of using Ivermectinfor Covid #19: An Anti-Covid vaccination Georgia Police Captain, who refused the vaccine and took the Ivermectin (horse wormer) died from the virus. The CDC has posted: “This drug does not help or prevent Coronavirus.” And just this past week issued an advisory. “Increases in severe illness and deaths caused by Ivermectin.”

Many restaurants, throughout our nation, honored the thirteen service members who were killed in Afghanistan. They reserved and prepared setups on a special table, for recognition of their supreme sacrifice for our nation! A Soldier who never knew and ever will know us, died for me and you — so we could be free!! God bless their families, their fellow solders and God bless America! The least we can do is stand up for the National Anthem!

Please pray for the 82nd Airborne Division. They are deployed to the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

Representative Van Drew of New Jersey, Homeland Committee member calls for Biden, Harris and Pelosi to resign. This was after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

(The National Review recent comment: Kamala Harris in 2019 said “I will protect the women of Afghanistan and keep terrorist out.”) Where is she now?

Joe Biden restored the $235,000,000 funding to the Palestine authority just five weeks ago — funding that Trump had cut off. Turns out when you fund terrorist, you get terrorism. (Charlie Kirk)

I voted for a man who gave up his wealth for our country. Not for a man who gave up my country for his wealth.

Daddy, “Do all fairy tales begin with Once upon a time?” His reply was, “No there are a whole series of fairy tales that begin with If elected, I promise.”

An elderly woman called 911 to report her car had been broken into. She was hysterical as she explains her situation to the dispatcher? “They’ve stolen my stereo, my steering wheel, the brake pedal and even the accelerator.” The dispatcher said, “Stay calm, an officer is on the way.” A few minutes later the officer radios in, “Disregard, she got in the backseat by mistake.” (Love to laugh)

Them: “How many ‘push-ups’ can you do?” Me, “If they’re the orange flavor, I know for a fact, I can do seven of them in one setting.” By the way, have you thought you are eating a push-up, perhaps, out of a toilet paper cardboard?

Prayers needed: Kat Riser, Larry Sullivan, Richard Harrison, Andy Gardner and Faye Lanthrip. Sincere sympathy to the families of Dink Gibson and Stanley Roberts in their loss of their loved ones.

America We Need To Wake Up! “When I shut up the Heavens so there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land, or send an epidemic among my people. If you people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways. Then I will hear from Heaven and I will forgive their sins and will heal their lands,” (2nd Chronicle 7:13-14)

“Linemen all over the U.S. are getting their uniforms ready to go in their storm bags, ready to go out to Ida’s destruction. They will fix poles, fix lines, and everything in between to restore power to those that need it. They will work hard in dangerous conditions. They will be heroes to those who may have to endure days without electricity. Pray for the linemen that get taken from their families during the storm to make sure their family is taken care of. Pray for the families of these linemen who are worried, stressed and anxious. Please don’t forget to pray for them.” (Copied)

Have a blessed day!