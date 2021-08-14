Birthday Wishes

Please pray for Riley Faith Steep who just turned five and has stage four cancer. Riley Faith is from South Carolina and is on an experimental drug treatment program and thankfully is seeing some improvement.

Please pray for seven month old Sam McNaugh, the grandson of Mike and LuAnn Gould of Forest. Sam is home after many months in the hospital. Please continue to pray for him and his family.

Please pray for Braiden Walker from Lake. He has just been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment. Special prayers for Braiden and his family as they begin this journey. Braiden has had surgery. Please continue to pray for him and his family as they continue their battle against cancer.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Gay McCann, Jimmy Anthony, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Dee Landrum, Bryce McInnis, Talmadge King, Dale McDill, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Mott Green, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Lynda Moorehead, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Rodney Moore, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Happy birthday to the following: Candice Grayson, Rusty Walton, Hilda Chandler, Kristin Goss, Jason McKee, Celeste Vickers, Jessica Williams, Lauren Davis, Grace Pope, Jennifer Dear, Dana Howell, Thomas Brown.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church continues at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to participate.

Thought to ponder: “We only discover life, once we travel on in our life’s journey.”