Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Rita Kennedy, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Harold Shaw, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Gilbert Barham, Kym Boykin

Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Bryce McInnis, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Cynthia Arthur, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Happy anniversary to the following” Matt and Misty Hill, Kittie and Rusty Holley.

Happy birthday to the following people: Michael Lathem, Whitley Fanguy, Tenna Culpepper, Amanda Goss, Billy Smith, Amy Lathem, Randy Lewis, Vivian Partain, Tammy Hunter, China Pace, Kyle Bankston, Kelly Copeland, Sue Wedgeworth, Dawn Barnes, and Brent Comans.

Happy anniversary to Culley and Shelia Hedrick.

Bible study each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on Gratitude. Everyone is invited to participate. Youth also meet on Sunday night from four to six o’clock and on Wednesday night at six o’clock. All young people in the area are invited to attend these activities.

The youth at Salem are preparing a Traditional Christmas Nativity for Sunday night, December 19. More details to come. Everyone is invited to attend.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 28, the youth at Salem will be selling Mocha Frappes, coffee, and assorted goodies in the fellowship hall from 8-9 a.m. prior to Sunday school. Proceeds from their weekly sales will help pay for their Christmas activities. Support the young people if you can.

Thought to ponder:”Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”