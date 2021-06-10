Frame Yourself

Good Morning/Evening !

Last week I was sitting in a waiting area and I noticed a picture on one of the walls. It was nothing spectacular in itself, but it was a framed picture inside a larger frame and made me think about God! I saw the way I want to be in my relationship with Him; I am a small framed wonderfully created child of God and protected by a larger all loving, caring powerful Father! God envelops us in His arms and cares for us through all things if and when we accept His invitation. I love the fact that wherever I am there is always a point of connection to God in things around me. The Holy Spirit speaks to us everyday we only need to listen. He is there to keep our lives balanced, just lean on Him, He is all around us.

Our prayer request names: Catherine Shepard; Joe Townsend; Rev. Allen Henderson; Joey Hunt; Gail Johnson; Elaine Thomas; Nancy Hughes; Gloria Hughes; Rev. Larry Weathers; Kadarius Lewis; Princess McClendon; Mae Kimble; David & Becky Ickom; Dorothy Tullos; Eddie Futch; May Hunt; Ruth Hudson; Verbie Lyles; Innette Bradford; Bobby Joe Harrison and all their caregivers.

We send up prayers of comfort and encouragement to those who are in sorrow right now: the McKinney/Davenport; Beeman; Burgess; Shepard; Lofton; and Lyles families.

I hope everyone has a great week and adjusts well to this cooler weather, I am enjoying it!