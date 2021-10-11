We are sorry to learn of the November 2nd transition of Mrs. Sadie Ruth Murrell Butler, widow of the late Deacon Leonard Denson Butler. A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held Friday, November 5th at Little Rock M. B. Church. Her son, Greenwood Baptist Church Pastor Smith Butler, officiated and delivered her eulogy. Deacon Leonard Murrell was the master of ceremony, and other program participants were Pastor Sheldon Thomas and Ministers Larry Patrick. Sr. and Willie Thomas, Sr. Our prayers are with her family especially her children, Pastor Smith (Rosie) Butler, Patricia (Minister Larry) Patrick, Gloria (Minister Willie) Thomas and Sherry (Luther) Young, and her brother, Deacon Vernard (Laura) Murrell. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Helen Nicks, wife of Forest native, Larry Nicks. Mrs. Nicks transitioned Tuesday, November 2nd in Hattiesburg. Memorial services were held Tuesday, November 9th at the Forrest Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Please remember her family in your prayers especially her husband, and children, Tonyua and Myrick.

A beautiful Homegoing Celebration was held Saturday, November 6th at the W. F. Mapp Funeral Home Chapel for Mrs. Helen Marie Swan-Stowers. Rev. Timothy Croft delivered her eulogy and Mrs. Josie Gammage was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants were Revs. Larry Odom and Rev. Jerry Johnson, and Mrs. Dessie R. Bradford. Our prayers continued to be with her family, especially her children, Felcia Swan, Terrell (Stephanie) Stowers, Anthony Stowers, and Ashley (Arthur) Jefferson; and her siblings, Willie James (Lenora) Smith, Arthur (Kenisha) Swan, Jr., Justice Court Clerk Bettye Odom, Resa (Willie) Josey, and Foreign (Minister Virgil) Powe. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers.

Paradise Memorial Funeral Home Chapel was the site of the Celebration of Life for Mr. John Wesley “Porter” Odom October 29th. Our prayers are with his family especially siblings Maxine Odom Gilmore, Geraldine (Lewis) Rainey, Jamala (James) O. Johnson, and Larod Odom. Please continue to remember his family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the November 6th transition of former Director of Friends of Children Head Start Marvin Hogan. Please keep his family in your prayers especially his wife, former Tougaloo College President Beverly Hogan. Our prayers are with his family and friends.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges, namely Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Fannie Bradford, Gail Lee, London Thompson, Julian Parker, Tommie Joe Wash, Lamar Gatewood, Mae Jane Kimble, Flo Chambers, Mitch and Mary Nichols, Minister Helen Reed Aikens, Anthony “Pee Wee” Jones, Elaine Thomas, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Happy belated birthday to twins Bonnie Russell Hodge and Betty Russell who celebrated their special day Thursday, November 4th.

The Scott County MHV Leader Training was held October 26th at the Forest Country Club with President Frisky Roland welcoming attendees. Other program participants included Christyna Mangum, Kathy Warren, Debra Gardner, and Anita Webb. During the welcome, the late Connie Stewart was remembered for her commitment and dedication to the Scott County MHV. Ms. Webb announced that the Creative Christmas will be held Thursday, November 18th at the National Guard Armory.

Thanks to Mrs. Bobbie Carter who made donations to the Magnolia Manor residents.

As we pay tribute to and honor our World War II heroes, some may ask what, when, and where was World War II. The history of the United States in World War II starts with the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. This attack led to the United States’ formal entry into World War II on the following day. During the first two years of that War, the United States had maintained formal neutrality, while supplying Britain, the Soviet Union, and China with war materials as well as deploying US military to replace British forces stationed in Iceland. On September 11, 1941, President Roosevelt confirmed the “shoot on sight” order which effectively declared naval war on Germany and Italy. More than 16,000,000 Americans served in that War, more than 405,399 killed, more than 670,000 wounded, and more than 130,201 American prisoners of war. The highest priority was the defeat of Germany, but first the war against Japan was more urgent after the sinking of the main battleship fleet at Pearl Harbor. In the spring of 1945, with the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and other invasions, Japan surrendered. The War ended September 2, 1945.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners were challenged by Fr. Adolfo Suarez Pasillas during Sunday’s homily. He referenced the two widows who were generous and trusted in the Lord. One widow shared her flour and oil, and the other widow gave all the money she had. God is likewise asking us to be generous and to give, not only money, but our time, our gifts, and ourselves. The more we exercise generosity, the more we are blessed. He urged us to keep our doors open and to be generous. Are we keeping our doors open? Are we sharing our blessings? How open are you to the needs of others? How generous does this make you?

Last Sunday was incorrectly referred to as All Souls’ Day. All Saints’ Day was November 1st and All Souls Day was November 2nd. St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated an All Saints Day Mass Monday, November 1st and the homily was delivered by Fr. Adolfo.

Little Rock M. B. Church members enjoyed Pastor Sheldon Thomas’ message during Sunday services. His sermon theme was, “My Failures and Flaws Lord, You’ve Seen Them All.” Scriptures referenced were Matthew 5:13-16, and John 4:29. God has seen all our failures and flaws, but he still calls us “friend.” The brokenness in our lives is only for God’s access to shine His light into our lives. There are things that God allows to happen to break new ground in us, so that we’ll come out of our comfort zones and familiarities. God always gives us solutions, supplies, and strategies to overcome our difficulties. Sometimes we may feel overruled and overwhelmed, but with God, we’ll come out overjoyed.

Happy Birthday greetings to babies born during November 11th through November 18th, namely, Sherry Spivey, Michelle Odom, Demarcus Pol, and Jami Johnson (11), Brycen Smith and Teiarra Futch (12), Serenity Noguera (13), Angela Moore (14), Kelian Ragland (15), Kaneisha Hunt and Keyidra Jones (17), and Dr. Brittany McClendon Spivey (19).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 643: The late Mrs. Odessa V. Graves, educator and civic leader, served as Senior Sponsor for ten years (from 1944-1954) at the E. T. Hawkins High School. Her services as an instructor lasted more than 30 years. She was the mother of Legacy Change Agent Dr. Sheldon Graves, Dr. Bobby Graves, Leroy Graves, and Mrs. Maurita Graves Elam. Congratulations to Mrs. Susie Boyd for providing the correct response.

Quiz Teaser # 644: Name two Scott County natives who served in World War II. One owned a laundry/cleaning business and served under General Eisenhower. The other one, father of 12 children, was in the logging and plumbing business, and served as a greeter during his retirement.