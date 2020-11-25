A beautiful Grave Side Service was held Saturday at the Lovelady Cemetery for Mrs. Addie Mae “Ma Dear” Russell. It was a pleasant and sunny Saturday for her services. Pleasant Green M. B. Church of Pocahontas Pastor, Rev. Oliver Hodge, Sr. provided the words of comfort and Constance Slaughter-Harvey served as program guide. Lynch Chapel Pastor Rev. Shirley Wilder read the Old and New Testaments, and Edinburgh First Baptist Church Pastor, Rev. Billy Henry provided the prayer. Musical tributes were presented by the Hodge Brothers, Ms. LaJune Crews, and Dr. Annyce Campbell-Butler. Continued prayers for the family of Mrs. Russell, especially her children, Sherrie (Bobby) Spivey, Bonnie (Melvin) Hodge, Bettye Russell, Linda Boyd, Addie Rita Russell, Patricia (Gene) Moore and Eugene Russell, Jr. Wolfe Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements. Her children and family appreciate the love and prayers. Once the pandemic has ended, a Memorial Tribute will be held for Mrs. Russell and our readers will be notified.

Lone Pilgrim M. B. Church Cemetery was the site of the Grave Side Service for Mr. Thomas Earl Holifield. Pastor Rev. Timothy Croff officiated and delivered the eulogy. Rev. James Patrick, Rev. George Dotson and Mrs. Josie Burkes Gammage were program participants. Our prayers are with his family especially his wife, Mrs. Gloria Anderson Holifield and his children, Lisa Price, Von Price and Kevin Price. Holifield Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

We are glad to know that Mrs. Flo Chambers has left the MS Care Center and is recuperating at home with Heidi. Please continue to remember our readers who continue to face health challenges, namely, Former Commissioner Fannie Bradford, Mr. and Mrs. Mitch (Mary) Nichols, Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Mae Jane) Kimble, Mrs. Roseann Lynn, and Mrs. Desseree Dixon. Special Thanksgiving wishes to our readers who are facing health challenges.

We enjoyed Father Roberto’s homily during Sunday’s Christ the King celebration at St. Michael Catholic Church. With this celebration, the liturgical season ends and Advent starts next Sunday. During his Mass homily, he shared that Christ came to establish the kingdom of God and that we celebrate Jesus’ sovereignty over all creation. Jesus is the law of the kingdom and his life (his way) is the standard by which we will be judged. The guiding principle is “Whatever you did for one of the least brothers of mine, you did for me.” Our possessions are temporary and will not follow us to heaven. We can take our acts of charity since they are the very things that will open the gates of heaven to us. Thanksgiving blessings to our readers from Father Roberto and parishioners.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed the Thanksgiving sermon by Pastor Shirley Wilder Sunday, via teleconference and Facebook live. The message topic was “We Have So Much to Thank God For.” In her usual style, Pastor Wilder opened service with her performance of “So Much to Thank Him For” and closed with “How Great Thou Art.” Her scripture reference was 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18. We appreciate the seasonal notice of her Sermon and the Worship Service. Happy Thanksgiving from Pastor Wilder and Church family.

Little Rock M. B. Church service, in person and via YouTube, began with musical and prayer devotion. Pastor Sheldon Thomas’s theme was “He Conditioned Me.” He referenced the following during his sermon: Because of God’s love, we are better than we used to be and getting better all the time; Praise God at all times and note that Praise should not be based on how you feel; If God forgives us, we must forgive ourselves; God gives you blessings you never asked for and these blessings are on time; We cannot negotiate with sin; Best to avoid temptation; With conditioning, God takes us from the courtroom to the hospital room to the slave room to the throne room; A good run is better than a bad fall; God renews us to the strength of an eagle; and In finishing the course, we make “f’s”, namely fight, faith and finish. Thanksgiving prayers are extended to all from Pastor Thomas and Church family.

Belated birthday greetings to Sister Eileen Hauswald, Director of Excel, Inc. in Morton, who celebrated her special day, Saturday, November 21st with birthday texts, cards, chocolate cake and a good movie.

The Legacy Board of Directors, Donors, Investors and Change Agents extend best wishes to each of our readers and their families. We are also joined in this expression by the W. L. and Olivia K. Slaughter Library/Foundation Board, Volunteers and Donors. Please be safe and protect yourselves, family members, and others by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Let’s give thanks to God for the many blessings we have received, individually and collectively. May God’s blessings envelop you and your family.

December birthday greetings to babies born during the first week, namely, Lakendra and Lakenya Scott (1), Johnnie Porter, Jean McCusker, and Andre' Hollis (2), Josh Pinkston and Mrs. Willann Price (3), Billy Johnson, Jr., Jody Matheny, and Zaniya Washington (4), Joseph Bergin (5), and Betty Ward Fletcher and Jasmine Burks (6).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 595: The late Priscilla Glover Butler was the first African American to serve as this county’s Deputy Chancery Clerk, School Attendance Officer, and Youth Court Administrator. The correct response was provided by her friend, Mattye C. Evans.

Quiz Teaser #596: Who was the first African American drafted by the NFL?