Our community is saddened by the October 20th transition of Scott County’s first African American Supervisor, the Honorable Monzel “Mon” Stowers. He departed this world at his home surrounded by his family. Supervisor Stowers served this country as a Sargent in the Marine Corp and earned a Purple Heart during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he became actively involved in the civil and human rights movement in our state. Along with the late Senator Henry Kirksey, he worked to change the discriminatory lines and boundaries of districts that diluted Black voting strength. They successfully challenged methods of drawing district lines in Jackson by filing a lawsuit which they won and resulted in the election of the first African American councilman. In 1983, he challenged Scott County’s system of drawing beat lines and in 1984, he was elected the first African American Scott County Supervisor. Supervisor Stowers served this county as Supervisor until 1992.

A private family service was held Sunday, November 1st at Cook Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson and the Military burial was held Monday, November 2nd at the MS Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Our prayers are with Sgt. Stowers’ family, especially his wife, Mrs. Bonnie Floyd Stowers, and children, Stacey (Dana) Stowers, Monica (Fabian) Taliaferro, Gregory (Wynette) Stowers, Mirrolyn (Qualen) Freeman, Bernadette Floyd, and Quentin (Anita) Floyd; and siblings Jerutha Steptoe, Luke and Nettie. Please keep his family in your prayers.

The family and friends of Mrs. Caretha Hughes Spivey celebrated her life and legacy Saturday, October 31st at the W. F. Mapp Funeral Home Chapel. Her son, Elder Paul Hughes officiated and delivered her eulogy. Mrs. Phyllis Campbell was the program guide and other participants included Pastor Tim Ringo, Elder Glenn Harris and Ms. Shirley Ricks. Our prayers continue to be with her family, especially her husband, Robert Spivey, and children, Sharon, Barbara, Paul, Kiwanna, Robert and Clarissa.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Madison Alderman Warren Strain who transitioned October 27th at his home surrounded by the people he loved. Warren was a kind professional who understood all seasons. He was anchorman at WLBT, Channel 3, and later served as communications director for Gaming Commission, Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, and Department of Public Safety. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his wife, Sandra, and children, Tiffany and Brandon.

Special prayers for Mrs. Addie Russell and other readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Mrs. Flo Chambers who was hospitalized following a fall at home, former Election Commissioner Fannie Bradford, Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Mae Jane) Kimble, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell (Mary) Nichols, Angel Martinez, and Mr. John Lee Evans.

November 1st was celebrated as Feast of All Saints during Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church where Father Roberto Mena delivered the special homily. During his homily, he referenced the following: Today’s feast is an invitation for all of us to be saints; Sister Thea Bowman, on the road to sainthood, was born in Canton, MS and lived among us and during her life, she learned to love; Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of the Catholic fraternal service order — Knights of Columbus, was beatified Saturday on his continued road to sainthood; While some may not believe what we say, instead they can watch what we do; and The church is always there for those who need to know God.

Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor, Rev. Sheldon Thomas, delivered his message via YouTube Sunday and opened with a song, “Guide Me O Thou Great Jehovah” and then asked for prayer for elected official and others. He referenced that he was “Standing in the Gap” and interceding on behalf of those who are too sick to pray or those who cannot pray, or too emotionally fatigued. He also shared the following: Seek the kingdom and righteousness of God; Humble yourselves and get in the trenches to serve the Lord; God loves us and He can make us whole; Enemies have breached the wall and we need a hedge of protection; We need to connect with God because we are the branches and we are tied to the good vines of God; We want and need God to direct our paths and guide us and our country; and We need God in our country more than ever. In closing, he encouraged voters to vote their convictions and ask God to lead us in the selection of our choice.

Congratulations to the Pilgrim Rest M. B. Church Family, under the leadership of Pastor Rev. Willie E. Jones, for its 100th Year Church Anniversary Mortgage Burning Celebration Sunday, November 1st. It was a special occasion for the Pastor who has served this Church since February 2, 1987. The Church’s written history was shared in the special celebration program booklet. During the Anniversary and Celebration program, Pastor Willie Jones delivered the message, and other participants were Revs. Jarvis Adams and Allen Cooks, Deacons Hollis and Morgan, Sisters McGee, Hollis, Adams, and Hughes. It was a beautiful celebration and we thank Mrs. Stephanie Rhodes for the invitation.

Our readers are invited to join members of the Mt. Olive M. B. Church as they celebrate the 11th anniversary of Pastor Charles Bell, Jr. this Sunday, November 8th at 9:00 a.m. Pleasant Hill M. B. Church pastor, Rev. Marcus McDougle will deliver the message.

Happy birthday greetings for November babies born from the 11th to the 17th, namely, `Sherry Spivey, Michelle Odom, Demarcus Pol, and Jami Johnson (11), Brycen Smith and Teiarra Futch (12), Serenity Noguera (13), Teresa Walton, Justin Mapp, and Angela Moore (14), Kelian Ragland (15), and Kaneisha Hunt and Keyidra Jones (17).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #592: Antarral (Todd) Pinkston, graduate of Forest High School and University of Southern MS, was wide receiver in the National Football League. He played five seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles where he caught 184 passes for 2,186 yards and 14 touchdowns. Every year that Todd played for the Eagles, they went to the playoffs, including an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX. Mrs. Susie Boyd provided the correct response by text and Mrs. Charity Robinson provided the correct response by phone.

Quiz Teaser #593: Which Scott County African American was one of the plaintiffs in the redistricting lawsuit, Kirksey v. City of Jackson?