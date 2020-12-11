Our prayers are with the family of the late Mrs. Bennie Ann Qualls Rhodes Kemp who transitioned November 30th in LaGrange, GA. She was a graduate of Morton High School and attended Alcorn University. She retired from the Scott County Education Central Office after 30 years of service. Grave Side services were held Saturday, December 5th at Pleasant Hill M. B. Church. Pastor Marcus McDougle and Rev. Willie Jones officiated. Our prayers are with her children, Seddrick (Andrelesa) Rhodes and Michelle (Nathaniel) Sharpe, and siblings Revs. Freddie Qualls and Johnny Qualls, Odell, Qualls, C. W. Qualls, and Armer Moore. Services were entrusted to Wolf Funeral Home in Morton.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Johnnie Houston Douglas, a graduate of Midway High School, and the son of the late Mr. Aubrey and Mrs. Mollie Douglas. He transitioned November 30th, as a result of an accident, at his home in Indianapolis. Please keep his family in your prayers, especially his wife, Mrs. Josephine Douglas, and their children, Michelle, Johnathan, Sean, and Jennifer. Our prayers are also with his siblings, Audrie, Lee, Edgar Jr., Calvin, Quitman, Garfield, and Elizabeth Ferrell. He was eulogized Monday, December 7th in Indianapolis at Shiloh Baptist Church. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mr. Johnny Collier, brother of the late Rev. Clint Collier. Please keep his family in your prayers including his sister-in-law, Mrs. Loyce Collier.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Betty Jo Parker Odom of Miami. Mrs. Odom was a native of Scott County, and the mother of Theddus Odom. Memorial services were held Tuesday, December 7th in Miami. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with her arrangements. Our prayers are with her family. Additional details are forthcoming.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Mrs. Carolyn Knowles who is no longer hospitalized, Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Mae Jane) KIimble, Mr. John Lee Evans, Mrs. Roseann Lynn, Mrs. Liz Edmonson, Mrs. Flo Chambers, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell (Mary) Nichols, Mrs. Cora Odom, Mrs. Fannie Bradford, and Ms. LeKendra “Rudi” Burks.

We enjoyed visiting, via phone, with Mrs. Juanita Crudup and her daughter, Mrs. Helen Crudup-Minifield, who advised they are all doing well including Mr. James Walter Crudup.

Congratulations to former Archbishop Wilton Gregory who was promoted to Cardinal along with 13 other new cardinals. Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Gregory who became the first African American Catholic Cardinal.

Happy birthday to Legacy Board Members Andre Hollis and Jody Matheny who celebrated their birthdays on the 2nd and 3rd of this month.

Dr. Jonathan Ruiz from Florida surprised his parents, Rubin and Belsy Ruiz, Thanksgiving Eve with a Social Distancing/ Masked visit. They enjoyed the surprise and Dr. Ruiz enjoyed his mother’s delicious home-cooked meal.

While observing and practicing safety precautions, Stephanie and Dock Rhodes visited children, Amy and Ashley, in Texas during Thanksgiving weekend. Congratulations to Dr. Rhodes who will receive her doctorate from Jackson State University December 10th and in time for her birthday on December 28th. Congratulations and Happy Birthday Dr. Rhodes.

Congratulations to our 2020 Legacy Virtual Connection Fall Change Agent Scholars, namely, Zikeya Gill (7th grade), Breyial Joseph (7th grade), Mykeria Hayes (7th grade), James Burwell, III (5th grade)and Kylah Smith (2nd grade). Even during this pandemic, these young scholars performed exceptionally well on the online reading, community service, and youth leadership development scholarship. We commend these students especially the Legacy Reader Leaders previously identified in this column.

The Legacy Virtual Connection Winter Program for Change Agents is now open for students in Pre-K to 12th grade. Interested parents and students should contact the Legacy Office at 601-469-0990. Parents are required to participate and monitor activities. Program Director Constance Burwell will provide additional details following the holidays.

St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners celebrated the 2nd Sunday of Advent by listening to Father Roberto Mena’s homily. He encouraged us to be aware that Mary observed 9 months of Advent. In preparing for Advent and the birth of Christ, he encouraged us to use this time to change, and be converted as we turn from our sinful ways. In so doing, we must get out of sin, strive to do good and avoid evil. We must learn to love without borders in which love for God and neighbor is identified.

Little Rock M. B. Church returned to virtual services as a precaution during the pandemic. Pastor Sheldon Thomas offered prayer for peace, an end to the pandemic, and a cure for COVID-19. During his sermon, entitled “The Pruning Process” which was based on Genesis 32:22, and John 15:2, he referenced the following: God takes us through the pruning process because He is preparing us to go where He wants us to go; God has to take us through hard times to prune and prepare us; We must go through the process that God permits and be obedient, listen to God, and do what He commands; In pruning, God has to cut back in order for us to grow; Our non-productive parts are thrown away by God and He redirects our energies; and God’s hands are on us and He continues to prune us each day. In closing, Pastor Thomas said, “Be encouraged during this pandemic and know that God will keep us and that this too shall pass.”

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church services were conducted via Facebook live stream and by telephone. On this 2nd Sunday of Advent, Pastor Shirley Wilder addressed the message topic, “Preparing the Way for Jesus.” The scripture reference was Mark 1:1-6. We are looking forward to next week’s sermon.

Birthday greetings to babies born during the 2nd and 3rd weeks in December, namely, Laura Thevenet (10), KaJarvis Amos, Randy Burks, Bobby Butler and Brayden Ross (11), Robert Nelson (12), Amos Holifield (13), Phyllis Stephens (14), Eric Parker, Jr., Amy Kyzar and Tyler Hollingsworth (15), Chris Curry, Clarice Bell and Nancy Faulkner (16), Sister Beta Reiser and Raquel Hollingsworth (17), and Greg Nicks and MiLaysha Barnes (18).

Answer to Quiz Teaser #597: Among the Scott County Old Negro League players were Petro Burge, Percy Rogers Williams, Alark Lovelady, and Hubby Neal Glover.

Quiz Teaser # 598: Which East Scott graduate earned five university degrees and later became the 1st African American Superintendent of the Laurel School District?