Happy Birthday:

AUG. 5: Tommy Vincent, Wayne Harvey, Harvey Junior Mathis, Dianne Freeman, Gladys Lott, Peggy Burns, Martha Grace Livingston, Jeff Myers, Webb Moulder, Patrick Watson, Nathan Chambers, Donna Clark, Michelle Ladd, Jonathan Gibbs, Tracy Rushing.

AUG. 6: Paula Gray Freeman, Butch Gilbert, Jeffrey Goss, Phil Tate, Jamie Lynn Catalina, Charles Clark.

AUG. 7: Tony Dennis, David Robbins, Thomas Fairchild, Bill Dearman III, Sheila Hatch, Marianna Fountain, Gina Griffin, Michael B. McCusker.

AUG. 8: Cory Sherman, Tom Walker, Jason Credille, Douglas Courtney, Sallie Tarrer Pace, Phil Moss, Paul Smith, Pat Harrison, Allie Rue Gardner, Becky Hawkins, Patsy Dennis, Sean Franklin, Brenda Johnson, Bill Jackson, Billy Dwane Alexander

AUG. 9: Scott Palmer, Paul Bridges, Hal Daigre, Jackie Elliott, Stan Mitchell, Johnnie Harrell, Ray Johnson, Bill Hawkins, Deanne Cooper, Charles Cooper, Pat Rhodes Podiva, Katie Crisler Madden, Randy May, Donald Chambers, Veatrice Nanney.

Aug. 10: Linda Epting, Bobbi Eure, Mechelle Parks, Janet Driskell, Susan Reams Rogers, Ray Parish, Joan Calvery, Corrie Leigh Mitchell Sistrunk, Hilary Elizabeth Gaddis, John L. Black, Kendra Jones, Chris Strebeck, Tripp Gaddis, Beth Renfroe, Taylor Brooke Pearce, Alana Garey.

Aug. 11: Billy Smith, Pam Idom, Sheree Tadlock Baggett, Cathy Taylor, Carol Taylor, Mike Hydrick, Sherry Lang, Jennifer Frances Smith, Nicole Lee.

Bill and Sandra Lovett were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Lois Cloud, widow of Sandra’s late brother, Tom Cloud, in Germantown, Tennessee. Lois leaves sons Chris Cloud and Rick Cloud (Sandy) of Memphis and Germantown respectively. Burial was in Lois and Tom’s long-time hometown, Slidell, Louisiana. Our sympathy to Sandra, Bill and all the family.

The Lovetts did later have more positive and cheerful news, however. Daughter Terrin Irwin of San Diego, California, has graduated from Grossmont College in El Cajon, California, with a degree leading to certification as an Ultra Sound Technologist. They are truly proud of Terrin’s accomplishment, particularly as a mom of a teenager, and also working part-time. Congratulations, Terrin!!

Iva Dee Bondurant has been in the Baptist Hospital in Jackson due to contracting Corona. Her condition has continued to improve, and she has been sent to Lackey Swing Bed in Forest! Forest was the home of Iva Dee and her family for 60 plus years.

Ellen Stegall of Hattiesburg was accompanied by her daughter Stacey Pace of Sumrall to Forest on Thursday. They were joined for the day by Susan Stegall Hollie, now of Oxford, for a time of reminiscing and a visit with friends.

Allen and Mitzi Breland and daughter Marianna spent the weekend in Oxford.

Loren Ormond McKibbens and grandson Steele Sims drove to Sea Island, Georgia, earlier this week, where they joined her older daughter and granddaughter Missy and Loren Jane Roper of Mountain Brook, Alabama for a week of social distancing with a change in scenery. Their activities (boating, swimming, fishing, horseback riding, etc) are by reservations and strictly includes only the family group. (Full disclosure, Loren plans to mainly relax and enjoy the house and it’s amenities, following a busy month of work at Camp Hollymont’s winter office in Black Mountain, North Carolina.)

You may have heard about Jan Risher Naudin’s tribute to Piper Naudin, upon her younger daughter’s graduation last week.

We all enjoyed reading Jan’s most interesting column years ago in The Scott County Times when she wrote weekly of her experiences as a foreign exchange student. More recently, many of you followed as this duo crossed the world to discover Piper’s roots. We’re very proud of all this family’s successes, and will be watching as this young lady and her fellow graduates leave the safety of their nests, opening a new chapter. Congratulations Piper! Congratulations and best wishes to all our 2020 graduates!!

Jan wrote, “This girl will graduate from high school Saturday morning! It’s been a long, strange trip to get to this point and we aren’t to Saturday yet! To say that we are proud of Piper Naudin and her sweet, gentle spirit would be an understatement.

I pray for her and her classmates that they will move forward in this crazy world with care, a sense of adventure and some fun thrown in for good measure. I pray that they will never underestimate the power of laughter and companionship — all the while using their noggins to make the best choices. I pray that they will find plenty of light but also find courage to deal with the dark. I pray that they don’t focus too much on previous expectations for what the coming years would bring and, instead, make the absolute best of our new reality.

Some advice: Be kind to yourself, sweet Piper. Be kind to others. Laugh loud. Be quiet. Be bold. Be cautious. Listen to others. Listen to yourself. Go with the flow. Make waves. Find peace. Make a ruckus. Rely on and use your strength. Embrace your vulnerability. All in all, use those smarts you have to know when to do what.

Know that I love you with all my heart, Piper. I am forever a better version of myself because you have been with me. I thank all the powers of the universe for putting us together. That’s one amazing invisible red thread that brought you to me and me to you. I will be forever grateful to be your mom.”

Thank you, Jan, and congratulations, Piper!! You’ve also made your grandparents very, very proud.

Readers, we hope to receive news from you for next week’s column. Thank you for this weeks contributions. Please send items of interest to our email address, maybethmo@aol.com. Stay safe!