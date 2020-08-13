Happy Birthday:

Aug. 12: Johnny Boutwell, Hazel Golden, Leisa Stephens, Becky Wall DeLappe, John Henry Mathis, Leah Faith Simpson, Patsy Richards, Lee Jeffery Kaseman, Ralph Harris III, Ann Freeman.

Aug. 13: Kristine Stuart, Bill Thompson, Jo Ann Lucas Rhodes, Ketra Cooksey, Blake Rushing, R. Glenn Cummins, Glenda Godfrey, Ronnie W. Foreman, Gareth Henry, Whitney Lee.

Aug. 14: Ray Stiltner, Elaine Johnson, Charles Madison, Bob Lindley, Waldo Pryor, Jr., Wanda Cole, Richard Lee, Rae Walls Harrell, Tiffany Jones, Deanna Adams, Kammie Lee, Jake Wilbourne.

Aug. 15: James Rogers, John Leslie Hunter, Sue Reeves, Marshal Patrick, Jr., Celeste Graham Slay, Mrs Clifford Wooten, Melinda M. Koerber, Deborah Rogers, Rex Lancaster, Ashley Garey.

Aug. 16: Gay Hunter, Charles Harrison, Randy Healy, Ken Leahey, Wilma Jean Thrasher, Dixie Wiltshire, Joanna Bassie, Robert Lane Majure, Robert Smith, Jean Harvey.

Aug. 17: David Wilkerson, Howard B. McCrory III, Sonny Williams, Dan Webb, Joe Webb, John Van Farmer, Stella Lee Wells, Hal Risher, Jr., Patton Hawkins, Beverly Ann Hill, J. W. Eubanks, Jr., Mark Walton Hatch, Tammy Lee.

Aug. 18: Cecilia Thomas, Grace Russell, Mildred Kilpatrick, Gaddis Kyzer, Jr., Garland Ferguson, H. T. Shirley, Chris Weeks, Bethany Jane Bagley, Kellie Mitchell, Mandy Renfroe, Chris Griffin, Peggy Wooten, Leigh Ann Sigrest Horton.

Carol Threadgill of Tupelo arrived last Wednesday for three-day visit with her mother, Jean Palmer.

Former Bearcat David B. Singleton had surgery last Monday for a Reverse Shoulder Replacement. (The shoulder socket will be located on the arm and the ball located on the shoulder, that’s the reverse.) Evidently this is becoming a somewhat common procedure, as another friend, and graduate of Laurel High School, had the identical surgery last Tuesday! David says he’s on his way to being bionic! We wish him well!!

We want to add our congratulations to Constance Slaughter-Harvey, for her most recent award. She received a special trophy bearing the eagle mascot of her alma mater, Tougaloo, in recognition of her having filed the lawsuit, so that Blacks could also be troopers in the Magnolia State. As an attorney, she has dedicated her life to using her skills to help others. Her motto has long been, “To whom much is given, much is required.” What an inspiration!!

Scott Palmer spent several days last week enjoying the beautiful weather in Point Clear, Alabama. Before his arrival Thursday afternoon, Scott made it to a late lunch at his favorite seafood restaurant on the causeway, Felix’s.

We’ve all been complaining about the heat (and rightly so!), our internet, and the sometimes intense rains, but, of course, it could be worse — and evidently is or has been) in Amston, Connecticut, where my younger sister lives. Jan Ormond Sherman reports the situation there is gradually improving, but they have had no power or running water, cellular signals are spotty, and they have no landline. Stores are void of water, batteries, etc. Thankfully she had filled her car with gas the day before the storm hit. Three huge trees in different areas of their lawn split and fell — but only one damaged their deck/house. Luckily their next door neighbor owns a logging business, and has helped them with the trees. Anyway, we are thankful the situation there is improving!

Let us share your news! We’re hearing so many different school plan options, we wonder what the choices your children and grandchildren are making. Please send in your thoughts to maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you! Stay Safe!!