Happy Birthday:

Nov. 25: Elma Jones, Betty Jones, Kenneth Harvey, Wendy Tennyson, Johnny M. Morrow, Mrs. Talmadge Reeves, Lucy Lee Shaw, Rose Weger, Stella Brock, Dinah Whatley.

Nov. 26: Johnny Freeman, Susie Stagg, Sandra K. Howard, Johnny Eure, Shirley Goodwin, Debbie Luke, Norman Brown, Ann M. Christopher, George Odom, Rusty Sparks, Frank Edmondson, Jr., Todrick Body, Thelma Hollingsworth, Bobby Hardin.

Nov. 27: Watts Ueltschey, Judith Gatewood, Nell Crout, Nett Madden, Gary Gordon, Roland Harris, Gail Putnam, Anne Ivey, Daphney Tadlock, Sharon Robinson Stone, Donald Harris, Gail Haralson.

Nov. 28: Dr. Ed Stuart, Fred Owen Smith, Lance Shirley, Jean Watkins, Dewayne Wedgeworth, Brian Hollingsworth, Melissa Hellen.

Nov. 29: Debbie Burns, Gloria Daniels, Frank Dement, III, Prescilla Cooksey, Ricky Creel, Tonya Courtney, Colin Smith, Tracy Holifield, Elese Ros.

Nov. 30: Janis Chambers Roberts, Lisa Bradford, D. W. Gunderson, Sandra K. Calvery, Lib Hill, Chris Fuller, Sheila Sanders, Carson Gray.

Dec. 1: Mrs. C. H. Watkins, Wiley Sanders, Stanley McDill, Jack E Lee, II, Rutz Hollingsworth, Lisa Lane Langston, Lawanda McCaughn, Haley Ruth Gray.

Happy Thanksgiving!!

If you didn’t wish Selma Rushing a happy 90th birthday yesterday, send her belated greetings today!

Once again this year covid has caused a family celebration cancellation. Dianne Walker said her mother, Selma Rushing, turned 90 yesterday, on November 24th. They had planned a family Thanksgiving to be a celebration of her birthday, too. If you have time to send a card to her, the address is 1333 East First Street, Forest, Mississippi, 39074. Thank you all so much!

Hope you’ve had a great birthday, Miss Selma!

Another popular Forest native, now living in Jackson, was given quite a birthday surprise on his recent big 8-0 weekend, compliments of his two children, Jay and Jill. Lots of you are familiar with the many creative talents of Jimmy Underwood — and have also enjoyed his gift of words through poetry. Diane has been collecting his poems in a book for the family for years and years. They decided it would be fun to add to this collection, but turning the tables just a bit. After putting their heads together, it was decided to invite his friends over the years to send poems about HIM!! Others sent him video greetings to be viewed at the Sunday evening family celebration. What a surprise for the honoree — and a precious keepsake memory for a very special friend. Happy, Happy Birthday, Jimmy!

Dink Gibson had valve replacement surgery last Thursday. Please continue to keep him in your thoughts as he recovers.

Our hearts are saddened by the death of another Forest Bearcat and former cheerleader, Betty Tolbert Rinehart, who passed away last Saturday. She is survived by her husband David, children, grandchildren and siblings.

Another 1960 classmate, Carl Eichelberger recently lost his wife, Vonnie Gwynne Eichelberger. Our deepest sympathies are extended to both these families.

Loren Ormond McKibbens joined her daughter, Missy, and Loren Jane Roper in Birmingham, before the trio departed for North Carolina (and Camp Hollymont’s winter office), where Missy worked on plans for the 2021 reopening session, across the NC state line in beautiful Rabun Gap, Georgia, fourteen miles from a most popular destination, Highlands, North Carolina.

Have you seen that the Threadgill’s Thanksgiving is featured in the November issue of the Northside Sun magazine — six pages worth, and very nicely done! Carol Palmer Threadgill had been looking forward to hosting family in Columbus, including her mom, Jean, and brother, Scott, who were to drive up from Forest for the celebration. Haven’t heard whether it all transpired as planned, since everything was still tentative when the column went to press. Not sure yet how the Covid travel rules will change ever so many plans!

Please let us know how you celebrated your 2020 Thanksgiving! We look forward to hearing from you. Email your items to our column address, maybethmo@aol.com. Look forward to hearing from you!!