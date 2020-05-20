Harperville News

By SHEILA SANDERS,
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:33pm

Where there is a will, there is a way

Scott Central Attendance Center has proudly named the Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and Honor Graduates for the Class of 2020! These students have met the requirements as set forth by the Scott County School District to be recognized as Honor Graduates of Scott Central.

Attaining top honors as Valedictorian is Ms. Tammy Vo and the designation of Salutatorian was earned by Mr. Courtney Derricks. Also graduating with honors are: Austin Doughty, Cassie Cook, Chase Robinson, Tabitha McDaniel, Leann Brown, Danny Warren, Brittney Roberts, Darion Bobbitt, Stephen Smith, Kezarius Murray, Dominic Lacy, Lamiyah Lewis, Laya Riser, Laravia Evans, Wesley Watkins, Raylekia McDonald, Lexus Johnson, Edward Havard, and Aaliyah Spivey.   Congratulations to these honor graduates who have all diligently strived to attain this recognition. 

Over the past two months, the graduating seniors have been recognized in a number of ways.  They have been individually spotlighted on the school facebook page and provided with banners to display in front of their homes. Each Friday during the month of May, the lights of the scoreboard are lit in honor of the class. These are just a few things which have been done to help mitigate the loss of their traditional senior events.

Originally, commencement ceremonies would have been held all across the county this week, but those events have been postponed. However, a graduation ceremony, modified to meet COVID-19 restrictions, is being planned and our seniors will be given the recognition they deserve. 

The SC 2020 Awards Day ceremony was conducted using technology. The programs for both Elementary and High School were recorded as each faculty member presented awards for their classes. You may view the programs on the Scott Central Attendance Center’s facebook page.

“Where is a will, there is always a way.”

