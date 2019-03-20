Joyce Harrison celebrates 99 years

Ms. Joyce Harrison was born on March 18, 1920 in Jasper county Mississippi. She attended school in Jasper county until she graduated and moved on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi where she got her degree in Home Economics. She taught Home Economics in Ringold and Sebastopol for over 32 years until she retired in 1982.

Ms. Joyce married the late Maurice Harrison, who passed away in 1978 and together they had four boys; Charles, Bill, Dan, and Tommy. She now has nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with two on the way.

Prior to her home at the Beehive, where she has resided since 2012, she lived in the Ringold community for over 70 years. Ms. Joyce has been an active member of her community for many years. She was a member of Hospital Aux, DAR, the Ringold homemakers club and was known for her homemade rolls. She is a member of Ephesus Baptist Church; still attending whenever she can.

One of her favorite activities includes making flower arrangements which she used to make for her church and numerous events. Ms. Joyce loves visitors and talking about her family. She always tells people how proud she is of her boys and how they gave her sweet daughter in laws.

Whenever you visit Ms. Joyce at the Beehive she can be found usually outdoors working in the flower beds, sweeping the porch, or sharing her knowledge of different types of flowers with others.

Happy 99th Birthday to a very special lady.